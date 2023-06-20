Avril Lavigne & Tyga Reportedly Split After 3 Months Of Dating

Avril Lavigne and Tyga have broken up, according to a June 20 report from TMZ. The former couple, who confirmed their relationship in March, reportedly split “a couple of weeks ago.” Avril, 38, and Tyga, 33, came to a “mutual decision” to break up after their romance “ran its course,” TMZ claimed. The publication reported that “there are no hard feelings” between Avril and Tyga, and “they’re still on good terms” after their split.

Avril and Tyga were first romantically linked in February, when they enjoyed a dinner date at Nobu Malibu. Then, they were spotted attending several Paris Fashion Week events together. The punk rock singer and the rapper confirmed their relationship by packing on the PDA and engaging in a steamy make out session in Paris on March 6. Later that month, Avril and Tyga held hands as they arrived at Kyrie Irving‘s birthday party in Hollywood. Avril eventually posted Tyga on her Instagram in May, sharing a photo of the duo hugging onstage as Avril prepped for the final show of her Love Sux European tour.

View Related Gallery Tyga: Photos Of The Rapper Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* Tyga lets his hair down leaving a gym after a workout with a friend in Los Angeles. Pictured: Tyga BACKGRID USA 5 MARCH 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: CPR / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* Santa Monica, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Avril Lavigne, 38, and rapper boyfriend Tyga, 33, confirm dating rumors as they are seen lovingly holding hands as they are seen heading to Italian restaurant Giorgio Baldi for a romantic dinner date in Santa Monica. Pictured: Avril Lavigne, Tyga BACKGRID USA 9 MARCH 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: TPG / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

The former couple’s romance came on the heels of Avril’s split from singer and former fiancée Mod Sun, 36. She revealed that they had split up near the end of February, just as Mod Sun was leaving for his tour. A source told PEOPLE that the breakup was some time in coming. “Avril and Mod Sun have been on and off for the past two months, but are no longer together as a couple,” they stated. At the time, the PEOPLE source also claimed that there was nothing romantic going on between Avril and Tyga, who went on their Nobu date before Avril and Mod Sun’s breakup was confirmed.

Before her relationship with Mod Sun, Avril was married to Nickelback singer Chad Kroeger, 48, from 2013 to 2015. Her first marriage was to Sum 41 lead vocalist Deryck Whibley from 2006 to 2010. Avril has remained on good terms with both of her ex-husbands.