Avril Lavigne & Tyga Wear Matching Leather Outfits For PFW After Going Public With Romance

The couple that dresses together stays together and Avril Lavigne and Tyga just proved that at Paris Fashion Week on March 7. The couple sat front row at the Y/Project fashion show when they wore head-to-toe black and matching leather jackets.

For the show, Avril wore a skintight black jumpsuit with cutouts down the pant legs and added a baggy, long black floor-length leather coat on top. She topped her edgy look off with platform black booties, silver jewelry, and super long blonde hair that ended all the way at her waist. A super dark and sultry smokey eye with dark black eyeshadow tied her look together.

As for Tyga, he wore a fitted black crew-neck sweater tucked into a pair of high-waisted black leather pants and threw an oversized puffy black trench coat on top. He accessorized his look with a pair of oversized black sunglasses and a massive diamond chain necklace.

Ever since Paris Fashion Week started, the new couple has been taking the shows by storm together. Just a few days before, the couple confirmed their romance at a Mugler x Hunter Schafer Party when they shared a passionate kiss. At the party, Tyga wore a gray ensemble featuring a baggy button-down shirt with matching cargo pants, a black T-shirt underneath, and layers of diamond necklaces. Meanwhile, Avril wore an oversized charcoal Vetements hoodie as a dress styled with tight black leather thigh-high boots.

The lovebirds continued their streak at the Ottolinger show on March 6, when they sat together in the front row. Avril wore an oversized white button-down shirt with black patterns across the front styled with a plaid black and white mini skirt. She styled her outfit with a pair of black leather and silver boots, jewels, and some funky glam. She had her platinum blonde shoulder-length hair pin-straight and parted in the middle with the ends dyed black. As for Tyga, he rocked a pair of baggy gray cargo pants with an oversized gray and red jacket with sunglasses.

The new couple was first romantically linked when they were spotted out to eat at Nobu in Malibu on February 20. Since then, they jetted off to Paris where they have been attached at the hip.