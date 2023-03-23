Avril Lavigne & Tyga Prove They’re Going Strong As They Hold Hands At Kyrie Irving’s Birthday Party

Avril Lavigne and Tyga’s new romance is still going well! The fresh couple were spotted holding hands as they arrived at Kyrie Irving’s birthday party at the Nice Guy nightclub in West Hollywood on Wednesday, March 22. Avril, 38, and Tyga, 33, both dressed super fashionably as they walked into the star-studded celebration, just weeks after going public with their romance.

The “Complicated” singer sported a black crewneck sweater with a black-and-white picture of Snoop Dogg on it over a white collared shirt. Avril completed the look with some knee-high black boots and a chain necklace with her name on it, which Tyga had gifted her amid their new romance. She also carried a triangle-shaped, diamond-covered purse. Tyga went for an all-black outfit with a pair of baggy leather pants and jacket over a t-shirt. He also rocked some chains around his neck for the party.

Besides Kyrie’s party, the pair also enjoyed a performance by SZA. Both of them shared clips from the concert on their Instagram Stories. Besides live videos, Avril also shared a cute photo of her new beau posing with a performance photo of herself on her Instagram Story. Tyga had a huge smile on, and he seemed to be in good spirits.

Avril and Tyga confirmed their romance earlier in March, shortly after the Love Sux star had revealed that she called off her engagement to pop-punk singer Mod Sun. She revealed that they had split up near the end of February. Amid Mod Sun’s tour, he took to Instagram to share how heartbroken he was about the breakup. “I just know there’s a plan for it all. I’ll keep my head up + always listen to my heart, even when it feels broken,” he wrote.

Shortly after the breakup, she was spotted with Tyga at a few events in Paris as part of Fashion Week. The new relationship was confirmed when she and the rapper were seen kissing at a PFW party. Since their romance began, the pair have also been seen holding hands after returning to California.