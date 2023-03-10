Avril Lavigne & Tyga Hold Hands As They Arrive Back In California For Date Night After PFW: Photos

Avril Lavigne and Tyga took their red-hot romance back to the States after a whirlwind trip to Paris! The “Sk8er Boi” singer and the Grammy-nominated rapper were spotted on a dinner date in Santa Monica, CA on Thursday night, March 9. The fun new couple appeared in sync once again as they held hands during the romantic night out and twinned in all-black ensembles.

Rocking a very on-brand ripped skirt, leather high heel boots and a bomber jacket, the punk princess, 38, carried a crocodile skin handbag as she exited the restaurant on Tyga’s arm. The rapper, 33, kept it cool and chic in a motorcycle jacket and matching pants. The cute pair rocked a low-key vibe too while making their way back to their car, as Avril donned a hoodie and Tyga threw on a pair of dark shades.

The SoCal beach town outing comes a few days after the superstars flaunted their new romance all over Paris Fashion Week. At the the Y/Project fashion show, Avril and Tyga sat front and center wearing head-to-toe black and matching leather jackets. Just a few days before, the couple confirmed their romance at a Mugler x Hunter Schafer Party when they shared a passionate kiss.

The “Complicated” songstress and the “Taste” hitmaker were also seen embracing at the Ottolinger show a day prior. And they went to a Paris Fashion Week party together that evening, which was hosted by Leonardo DiCaprio.

The European holiday comes after news broke in February that Avril and her fiancé Mod Sun had called off their engagement after two years together. A rep for Avril confirmed that the engagement was off, while reps for Mod Sun insisted that he was blindsided by the news. Around the same time, Avril and Tyga were first romantically linked when they were spotted out to eat at Nobu Malibu. As their relationship unfolded in the public eye, Mod Sun broke his silence on his split from the singer. “In one week my entire life completely changed,” he wrote on Instagram. “I just know there’s a plan for it all. I’ll keep my head up and always listen to my heart, even when it feels broken.”