Tyga Gifts Avril Lavigne With Custom $80K Diamond Chain With Her Name 3 Weeks Into Dating

Tyga gifted his new girlfriend, Avril Lavigne, an incredible diamond necklace in the midst of their whirlwind romance. The rapper decided to ice his punk pop princess with a 50-carat chain featuring her name spelled out in gems, according to TMZ. The celebrity jeweler who created the masterpiece, Eric Mavani, told the outlet that Tyga surprised Avril with it on Thursday, March 16. Eric also shared an incredible video of the piece, which he said was worth $80k, to his Instagram.

The outlet reported that the bling was made up of white diamonds, black diamonds and pink sapphires. Avril was said to be wearing it in LA during a date with Tyga, per a source for TMZ.

The luxury gift exchange comes a few weeks after the superstars flaunted their new romance all over Paris Fashion Week. At the Y/Project fashion show, Avril and Tyga sat front and center wearing head-to-toe black and matching leather jackets. Just a few days before, the couple confirmed their romance at a Mugler x Hunter Schafer Party when they shared a passionate kiss.

The “Complicated” songstress and the “Taste” hitmaker were also seen embracing at the Ottolinger show a day prior. And they went to a Paris Fashion Week party together that evening, which was hosted by Leonardo DiCaprio.

The European holiday comes after news broke in February that Avril and her fiancé Mod Sun had called off their engagement after two years together. A rep for Avril confirmed that the engagement was off, while reps for Mod Sun insisted that he was blindsided by the news.

Around the same time, Avril and Tyga were first romantically linked when they were spotted out to eat at Nobu Malibu. As their relationship unfolded in the public eye, Mod Sun broke his silence on his split from the singer. “In one week my entire life completely changed,” he wrote on Instagram. “I just know there’s a plan for it all. I’ll keep my head up and always listen to my heart, even when it feels broken.”