Avril Lavigne Hugs Tyga Onstage As She Soundchecks For Final Show Of World Tour

Nothing says in love like attending your girlfriend’s soundcheck! While sharing a life update through photos via Instagram on May 11, Avril Lavigne, 38, gave her fans a glimpse of how she has been spending her time with her boyfriend, Tyga, 33. “Lyfe Lately,” she captioned the carousel of photos, along with a black and orange heart emoji. In the fourth slide, she and the “Taste” hitmaker embraced in an adorable onstage hug as she prepped for the final show of her Love Sux European tour.

Although Tyga towered over his leading lady, she could be seen wearing a black sweater and black cargo pants. Avril tied the look together with comfy fuzzy black slides, while the 33-year-old opted for a black hoodie and matching cargo pants. The blonde beauty also took to Twitter to share since-deleted post, however, she had included a new photo in that carousel with the rapper. In the separate candid snapshot, Avril and Tyga were seen munching on some McDonald’s while lounging in her lavish tour bus.

In the second slide of the “Complicated” songstress‘ post, she gave fans a quite literal cheeky view, as she posed in front of a mirror with the upper portion of her bum showing. Avril puckered up for the iconic kissy face pose while she also showed off her string thong. After she shared the series of photos on social media, many of her 12.3 million followers took to the comments to react to her “lyfe” update.

“Had the best time last night!!!”, one fan quipped, seemingly referencing Avril’s show in London on May 10. Another fan couldn’t help but also gush about the singer’s show the prior evening. “Saw you last night and it made my life honestly!! Your music saved me 15 years ago,” they penned. Meanwhile, in a separate comment, one of her admirers called her a “literal legend,” while a fourth added, “Beautiful Avril!”

Tyga and the self-proclaimed punk princess have been romantically linked since early Mar., when they were spotted attending several Paris Fashion Week events together. Later, they seemingly confirmed their relationship by packing on the PDA and engaging in a steamy make out session in Paris (see photos here). Their budding romance comes on the heels of Avril’s split from singer and former fiancée Mod Sun, 36. The former love birds called off their engagement her reps confirmed to Page Six on Feb. 21. Prior to that, she was married to Nickelback singer Chad Kroeger, 48, from 2013 to 2015.