’90s Couples We’re Still Talking About 30 Years Later: Brad & Jen, & More

It’s been decades since these couples made their red carpet debut, but we’re still talking about their romances! See couples from the ’90s we’re still obsessing over after all of these years!

The ’90s were a wild time for fashion, music, and even celebrity romances! The decade gave us some of the most iconic couplings we’ve ever seen, and to this day we’re still talking about these famous romances. A number of these couples went on to have flourishing marriages, while some left their loves stuck in the ’90s.

After almost 30 years, it’s no wonder that we’re still talking about these couples. In fact, some of them are still making news to this very day! Check out some of our favorite couples from the ’90s we’re still obsessing over all of these years later!

Brad Pitt & Jennifer Aniston

Let’s start by going back to a simpler time when Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston were the hottest couple of the late ’90s and early aughts. The twosome got together in 1998 after their romances with Gwyneth Paltrow and Tate Donovan ended. After two years of dating, Brad and Jen ushered in a new decade by wedding in 2000! But five years later, the couple proceeded to divorce as Brad fell for his Mr. & Mrs. Smith co-star, Angelina Jolie.

All of these years later, Brad and Jen are still teasing their longtime fans with reunions and cordial get-togethers. In fact, 2020 has been a major year in the latest chapter of the one-time Hollywood couple. Not only did they share their now-famous run-in at the SAG Awards, but they also got together for the virtual table read of Fast Times At Ridgemont High! So, yes, there’s a very good reason why we’re still talking about them!

Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos

Although Brad and Jen’s romance fizzled out, this ’90s couple has all but stood the test of time! Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos met and fell in love on the set of All My Children. The two quietly eloped in 1996, while their respective characters had a wedding on the daytime soap! 24 years later, Kelly and Mark are the proud parents of three kiddos — Michael Joseph Consuelos, 23, Lola Consuelos, 19, and Joaquin Antonio Consuelos, 17.

Reese Witherspoon & Ryan Phillippe

Long before she was ruling the small screen, Reese Witherspoon was in a romantic partnership with Ryan Phillippe, and they were a major couple in the late ’90s! The two met in 1997 and became engaged by 1998, wedding one year later. The couple share two children together — Ava Elizabeth Phillippe, 21, and Deacon Reese Phillippe, 17. The two kids are absolute lookalikes of their famous mom and dad! Unfortunately, as Reese’s star continued to rise in Hollywood, the couple’s marriage seemed to deteriorate. The former couple separated in 2006 and divorced by 2007.

Hugh Grant & Elizabeth Hurley

We’re definitely still thinking about the number of times these hot Brits hit the red carpet in the ’90s. Hugh Grant and Elizabeth Hurley met in 1987 on the set of the production Remando Al Viento. Hugh was positively smitten with Elizabeth, and pursued her during filming. The two subsequently became the subject of immense media attention. Throughout the ’90s, they walked the most high-profile red carpets, and fans absolutely fawned over them. By 2000, after over a decade together, Elizabeth and Hugh decided to call it quits. But over the years, they have remained incredibly close!

Will Smith & Jada Pinkett Smith

Another iconic coupling from the ’90s is Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith! Following his divorce from his first wife, Sheree Zampino, Will began pursuing Jada after they met when she auditioned for a role on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. Though Jada didn’t get the part, she definitely won over Will’s heart. The two started dating and wed in 1997. They share two kids together — son Jaden, 22, and daughter Willow, 19. Though there have been plenty of ups and downs in their marriage, this couple has remained steadfast and worked through their problems together.

Tom Cruise & Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise were a mainstay of ’90s pop culture, and we’re still obsessed with the former couple! Tom and Nicole were married from 1990-2001 and even worked together on projects like Eyes Wide Shut. They adopted two children during their marriage, and though their romance ended in divorce, Nicole still looks back on that time with some fondness.

“We were happily married through that,” Nicole shared with The New York Times, reflecting on the couple’s time filming the erotic thriller in the late ’90s. “We would go go-kart racing after those scenes. We’d rent out a place and go racing at 3 in the morning. I don’t know what else to say. Maybe I don’t have the ability to look back and dissect it. Or I’m not willing to.” Nicole and Tom divorced just two years after the release of Eyes Wide Shut.

Jennifer Lopez & Sean Combs

Before she was Alex Rodriguez‘s better half, Jennifer Lopez was in a highly publicized relationship with Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs! The two dated in the late ’90s and even graced the red carpet of the Grammys, where J. Lo wore her iconic Versace dress. Unfortunately, the couple’s romance didn’t last after a terrifying run-in with the law. In 1999, J. Lo and Diddy were arrested outside of nightclub following a shooting. They were charged with criminal possession of a weapon, but J. Lo was later exonerated because she had nothing to do with the crime. After Diddy was charged and indicted by a Manhattan grand jury, J. Lo made the decision to break off their relationship.