August Alsina Reveals Where He Stands With Jada Pinkett & Will Smith After She Confirms Their ‘Entanglement’

August Alsina is opening up about what his status is with Jada Pinkett and Will Smith after she admitted to having an ‘entanglement’ with the young singer.

August Alsina claims he never meant to “cause trouble” for Jada Pinkett and Will Smith, after he publicly alleged in June that he’d had a loving relationship with the 48-year-old actress and that her 51-year-old husband had given it his “blessing.” In a new interview, the 27-year-old singer says he still has “deep respect” for the pair, who was forced to address Jada’s “entanglement” with August while simultaneously revealing on a July 10 episode of Red Table Talk that their marriage hit a point where they had secretly separated.

“It’s just a part of life, and it’s a part of the journey,” August tells PEOPLE magazine. “There’s a lot of love there. Sometimes truth is complicated and difficult. But [my relationship with them isn’t] broken at all.” August also says that he has no regrets about his June 2020 interview with Angela Yee where he said that he “truly loved” and “devoted” himself to Jada. “I’m always going to be in the driver’s seat of my life and control my narrative,” he says. “I can’t let anybody else do that for me.”

August claims that rumors about his involvement with Jada began to affect his livelihood and that he felt that he needed to come clean with his side of the story. “I never really cared about what people thought of me, but my personal life started to seep into my business life,” he explains. “There were certain falsities about me, and it affected my business relationships. I could understand why it would look like I’m reckless or disrespectful so it really started to affect my livelihood, and I’m never OK with that.”

August ended up spilling a lot of information about the alleged status of Will and Jada’s marriage when he told Angela about his relationship with the Gotham star. “I actually sat down with Will and had a conversation,” the singer told the radio personality. “Due to the transformation from their marriage to [a] life partnership that they spoken on several times, and not involving romanticism, he gave me his blessing.”

“I totally gave myself to that relationship for years of my life. I truly and really, really deeply loved, and have a ton of love for her. I devoted myself to it, I gave my full self to it. So much so to the point that I can die right now and be OK with knowing that I truly gave myself to somebody,” he noted, adding, “I really loved the person that I experienced that [with] and know what [that feels] like — if some people never get that in this lifetime.”

Will then appeared alongside Jada on RTT to address the situation. The pair admitted that they had secretly separated for a period of time, which is when Jada admitted she got into her “entanglement” with August. “I was done with your a**,” laughed Will, before going on to explain that at one point, they had separated so Jada could “go figure out how to make yourself happy and I’ll figure out how to make myself happy.” Jada even claimed, “I definitely believe you and I never ever, ever thought we’d make it back,” but that now, “we have really gotten to that new place of unconditional love.”