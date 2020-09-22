Tom Cruise & Nicole Kidman’s Daughter Bella, 27, Shows Off Close-Up Of Nose Ring In Rare New Selfie

Bella Cruise, the adopted daughter of Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman, took to Instagram to share a rare photo of her face on Sept. 20.

While Isabella Cruise’s Instagram is normally full of photos of her artwork, she took a break to actually post a photo of herself earlier this week. The 27-year-old, whose parents are Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman, is wearing oversized sunglasses in the close-up selfie. Her hoop nose ring is fully on display, along with a glimpse of her cheetah-print shirt and leather jacket.

Bella is the eldest daughter of Tom and Nicole, who adopted her when they were married in the 1990s. The exes are also parents to an adopted son, Connor Cruise. Tom and Nicole’s marriage ended in 2001, and after the split, Bella and Connor chose to remain Scientologists like their father. This has led to rumors of an estrangement between Nicole and the children, but in a 2019 interview, the actress shut down any talk of a feud.

“[Isabella and Connor] have made choices to be Scientologists,” she told The Sun at the time. “It’s our job as a parent to always offer unconditional love. It’s not about anything else other than, ‘I’m here to love you and support you.'” Nicole was not present at Bella’s wedding to Max Parker in 2015, but it’s been reported that she met her daughter’s husband the following year.

Back in August, Bella shared another selfie of herself on her Instagram page, so perhaps she’s ready to be a bit more public with her life these days. The 27-year-old currently owns a clothing line called BKC, which pays homage to both her parents (the ‘BKC’ stands for Bella Kidman Cruise). She also sells other items of her artwork on her website.

Through Tom and Nicole, Bella also has three other siblings, in addition to Connor. Tom shares a daughter, Suri Cruise, 14, with his ex, Katie Holmes. Meanwhile, Nicole and her husband, Keith Urban, have two daughters, Sunday, 12, and Faith, 9.