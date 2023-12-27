Kyle Richards Admits She Doesn’t ‘Want to Lose Any More Weight’ Amid Fitness Transformation

Kyle Richards, 54, is entering 2024 in her best shape yet! The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star spoke to US Weekly on December 27 and revealed what her fitness routine is, her diet, and more amid her ongoing fitness transformation. While she chatted about her workouts, Kyle made sure to note that she is done losing weight. “I don’t want to lose any more weight. I’m five-foot-two, and the heaviest I ever was was 132 [pounds], which I believe was after my trip to Europe,” the Bravo personality explained. “Now it’s settled at 117.”

The proud mother-of-four went on to tell the mag that, she is now ready to mix up her gym routine. “[But] I need to change up my workouts because my body has become accustomed,” Kyle said. “I have this trainer — CoryG Fitness on Instagram — and he’ll email me a routine. You have to keep changing it constantly, otherwise the progress will halt.” In recent months, Kyle went viral online for sharing sexy bikini photos of herself amid her transformation.

Despite the weight loss, the 54-year-old emphasized that her goal is not merely about physical appearance. “When I was younger, I used to work out to lose weight,” she added. “Now it’s for me — first and foremost, my mental health. The fact that it makes me look good is just a bonus.” Now, after welcoming four daughters, Kyle admitted that it’s “never too late” to kick off a new fitness routine. “I think back to when I was in my 20s and 30s, and I look better than I did then, and that’s after having four kids,” the Halloween star said. “It’s definitely never too late.”

In addition to making sure she works hard in the gym, Kyle made sure to share her diet with the outlet. “Breakfast is either a protein shake with a banana or oatmeal with berries,” she shared. “For a snack, I like apples and peanut butter or string cheese. I eat raw nuts when I want something crunchy or a healthy popcorn. Lunch is chicken or grilled fish on salad. At night, I eat a lot of salmon, halibut, chicken paillard with arugula and lemon. I like eating at home so I know what’s going into my food.”

Kyle also touched upon the ongoing troubles in her marriage to Mauricio Umansky and what is was like to film Season 13 of RHOBH amid relationship drama. “It was difficult shooting the season because I was going through stuff in my marriage, but our daughters didn’t know, and I didn’t feel like sharing it on camera quite yet,” Kyle said. “But I was honest with the [cast]. When they started grilling me, I was like, ‘Why are you acting like I haven’t been honest? I told you it’s the worst year we’ve ever had.’ Did they want me to take them inside my bedroom? I don’t know what they wanted me to do. I felt like people I considered my friends hurt me.”

As of now, Kyle and her estranged husband remain amicable and even spent the holidays together with their daughters. “We still live in the same house and we spent [the holidays] together,” she admitted. “I have no idea how long we’ll be like that, but we are trying to be as normal as possible in a very un-normal situation.” Kyle and Mauricio have been married since 1996 and are open about their marital troubles on the current season of the reality show.