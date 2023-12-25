Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky Reunite for Christmas in Aspen Amidst Their Split

Image Credit: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky are continuing to be amicable exes during their first holiday season since their split. On December 23, the former couple went skiing with their daughters in Aspen, Colorado. Kyle, 54, arrived in Aspen days after Mauricio, 53, was seen skiing with singer Anitta and YouTube star Lele Pons ahead of Christmas.

Kyle and Mauricio got on the gondola to go skiing together in pictures obtained by Page Six. There was also a video of the exes and their daughters walking around the town that was shared by TMZ. Kyle had on a gray and white camouflage jacket with black pants and a black and white hat, while Mauricio wore a green jacket with matching pants.

Three days before the exes reunited on the slopes, Mauricio enjoyed a winter wonderland in Aspen alongside YouTuber Lele Pons, 27, and singer Anitta, 30. Mauricio was tagged in Lele’s video as he recorded the blonde beauty skiing in nothing but a bath towel. “You ladies crushed it today and congratulations,” Mauricio wrote in the comments, referring to Lele and Anitta’s performance on the slopes.

Kyle, meanwhile, spent some time away from her estranged husband in Mexico while he was frolicking around Aspen with other women. On December 20, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shared a stunning photo with an ocean backdrop and a caption that seemingly referenced her broken marriage. “Sometimes we just need to escape reality for a bit,” Kyle wrote alongside the beach photo.

News of Kyle and Mauricio’s separation broke in July, but they quickly shared a statement clarifying that no divorce was in the works. The reality stars did, however, admit that they experienced “the most challenging” year in their marriage. Before they reunited for Thanksgiving, Mauricio went on The Skinny Confidential Him & Her Podcast and clarified the status of his and Kyle’s separation.

“If we’re separated that means we’re giving each other time to allow things to happen, which means it can’t change every single minute and every single day,” he said. “When I know what I’m doing with my marriage I will let you guys all know,” the real estate mogul added while slamming the tabloids for constantly covering the drama in his marriage. “Until then, everybody can take a hike and f*** off!”

Mauricio and Kyle tied the knot in 1996. They share three daughters, Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23, and Portia, 15, while Mauricio is also a stepfather to Kyle’s daughter Farrah Brittany Aldjufrie, 35, from her first marriage.