Mauricio Umansky Films Lele Pons & Friend Skiing Down a Mountain in Nothing but Towels: Watch

Image Credit: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Like many other A-listers, Mauricio Umansky, 53, headed to Aspen, Colorado, ahead of the holiday weekend! Just a few days before Christmas, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star took to social media to share photos and videos from his skiing trip alongside YouTuber Lele Pons, 27, and singer Anitta, 30. Lele took to Instagram as well on December 20 to share a video of herself and Anitta rocking nothing but bath towels as they zoomed down the slopes.

“Skiing with your bestiee like.. filmer: @mumansky18,” she captioned the sexy video. Of course, Kyle Richards‘ estranged husband made sure to jump into the comments to react to the skiing clip. “You ladies crushed it today and congratulations,” he penned, along with several flame emojis. The real estate mogul also shared a behind-the-scenes video ahead of the skiing clip and called Lele and Anitta’s plan “shenanigans.” Both the 27-year-old and the musician called themselves the “funniest girls in the world” and thanked Mauricio for filming their video.

Soon after the blonde beauty shared the video via Instagram, many of Lele’s nearly 54 million followers took to the comments to react. Many of her fans couldn’t help but comment on their skiing outfits, which included white bath towels around their bodies along with towels wrapped around their hair. “One slip and it’s all over,” one admirer joked, while another added, “This hands down [sic] the best video that lives on the internet.”

The latest skiing videos of the 53-year-old in Aspen come amid his rumored divorce from Kyle. The couple shutdown divorce rumors in July after several reports claimed that they had called it quits. They Bravo personalities took to Instagram to release a joint-statement on the matter on July 3. “In regards to the news that came out about us today…any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue,” they penned at the time. “However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously.”

Most recently, Mauricio appeared on The Skinny Confidential Him & Her Podcast on November 15 and called his life “insane” amid the rough patch in his relationship. “You know everybody wants to know what’s going on with my marriage… you know I do too!” he quipped at the time. He later added, “What my life looks like right now is insane. It’s out of control.” Kyle and her spouse have been married since 1996 and share three daughters including Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23, and Portia, 15. The proud mom also welcomed Farrah Aldjufrie, 35, during a prior relationship.