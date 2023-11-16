Mauricio Umansky Says Life is ‘Insane’ and ‘Out of Control’ Amid Kyle Richards Marriage Drama

Image Credit: Earl Gibson III/Shutterstock

Kyle Richards, 54, and Mauricio Umansky, 53, are having their marriage troubles play out on Season 13 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Now, the real estate mogul is getting candid once more about the divorce rumors and how life is with Kyle today. “You know everybody wants to know what’s going on with my marriage… you know I do too!” he said during the November 15 episode of The Skinny Confidential Him & Her Podcast.

Mauricio also went on to share how things are now following the months-long drama with Kyle. “What my life looks like right now is insane,” he quipped. “It’s out of control.” The proud father-of-three went on to say that he and the Bravo personality are “normal” people going through common problems. “We’re normal people. We’re normal human beings. We’re going through a struggle,” Mauricio said. “We’re going through issues just like everybody else does, there’s no playbook for how to deal with it.”

Later in the interview, the 53-year-old confirmed that he and Kyle are “separated” just four months after they denied that they’re getting a divorce. “If we’re separated that means we’re giving each other time to allow things to happen, which means it can’t change every single minute and every single day,” he continued. Mauricio also slammed the tabloids for wanting to cover the drama daily. “When I know what I’m doing with my marriage I will let you guys all know,” he said. “Until then, everybody can take a hike and f*** off!”

Kyle’s estranged husband called the public’s curiosity about their marriage “annoying” but later claimed that he understood it as they are both “public figures.” Mauricio also explained how he blocks out “the noise” amid the relationship troubles. “The way I control it myself is I do not let the noise get in,” he shared. “It’s hard sometimes, sometimes the noise gets in don’t get me wrong… but there are days where it gets in.”

As Bravo fans know, this season Kyle and Mauricio’s marriage is at the center of the RHOBH storylines and due to this, he has opted to not watch the show. “I’ve chosen this year to not watch the season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. … Because I also know that they’re dramatizing everything and there’s a bunch of stuff … that I don’t even want to see just because it’ll create more noise with me … and more opinions,” Mauricio explained. “The people that watch that show are all opinionated and they just don’t realize that there are two humans on the other side of that opinion. That’s really, really difficult.”

