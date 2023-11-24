Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky Spend Thanksgiving Together After Separating

Image Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky may be separated in their marriage, but they didn’t go their separate ways for Thanksgiving. The Bravo stars spent the holiday together on Thursday, November 23 despite their marital issues. As fans know, the exes have maintained an amicable relationship since their split for the benefit of their family, and they continued to do so on Thanksgiving.

Mauricio, 53, took a video on his Instagram Stories of Kyle, 54, picking up the lids on the trays of food to show the meals they were serving their guests. Mauricio was in good spirits as he gushed over all the Thanksgiving food that included turkey, masked potatoes, and more. “We are good!” the real estate mogul said with a smile on his face.

Kyle also recorded a video for her IG Stories during Thanksgiving at their California home. Mauricio could be seen talking to someone from behind the bar. Kyle tagged her estranged husband and two other family members in her video.

After 27 years of marriage, Kyle and Mauricio split over the summer, but they continue to be amicable for the sake of their three daughters. When Kyle went on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen at the end of October, she revealed that it was her decision to break up as a couple. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star also shared that the former lovebirds are still living together in their house, but are sleeping in separate bedrooms.

Mauricio, meanwhile, recently revealed how he’s doing post-breakup when he was on the November 15 episode of The Skinny Confidential Him & Her Podcast. “What my life looks like right now is insane,” he said. “’We’re normal people. We’re normal human being. We’re going through a struggle,” he added about himself and Kyle. “We’re going through issues just like everybody else does, there’s no playbook for how to deal with it.”

During that same interview, Mauricio — who married the Halloween Kills actress in 1992, and became a stepfather to her oldest daughter, Farrah— reiterated that he and Kyle have not decided if they’re getting a divorce. “If we’re separated that means we’re giving each other time to allow things to happen, which means it can’t change every single minute and every single day,” he said. “When I know what I’m doing with my marriage I will let you guys all know.”