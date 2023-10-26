Kyle Richards Reveals Her Reaction to Mauricio Umansky and Emma Slater Holding Hands Amid Their Separation

Image Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Kyle Richards weighed in on everything related to her separation from Mauricio Umansky when she appeared on Watch What Happens Live on October 25, including her estranged husband’s relationship with his Dancing with the Stars partner, Emma Slater. Andy Cohen directly asked Kyle, 54, about the recent pictures of Mauricio, 53, and Emma, 34, holding hands in Beverly Hills, and Kyle gave an open and honest answer on the topic.

“I was taken aback,” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star admitted. “That was very hard to see. That hurt my feelings.”

Kyle added, “The thing is this: I don’t know if anything has happened yet, but obviously there’s something there. Listen, I love him very much and we are amicable, but that really did hurt me.”

Kyle also confirmed that seeing the PDA pictures of Mauricio and Emma from October 22 caused her to delete her supportive DWTS post for her former spouse on Instagram.

However, Kyle did note that she voted for the duo on the latest episode of the ABC competition series. “I have proof that I did too,” she said. “I even sent the proof to the family chat. I did my votes and I sent the screenshot to the family chat.”

Kyle and Mauricio separated after 27 years of marriage, but they have not confirmed if they plan to get divorced. During WWHL, Kyle revealed that it was initially her choice to split up as a couple. The mother-of-four also shared that the former lovebirds are still living together in their house, but are sleeping in separate bedrooms.

Amidst his separation from Kyle, Mauricio has sparked romance rumors with Emma, who was previously married to fellow DWTS pro Sasha Farber from 2018 to 2022. Mauricio hasn’t addressed his relationship with Emma, but he did give an update on where he stands with Kyle when he went on The Agency’s Red Mic podcast in September.

“We were dealing with our own things, kind of, super quietly and internally, just our own issues,” the Buying Beverly Hills star said. “I mean, certainly, we’re not separated. We’re not divorced at this point. We are not any of that stuff. We’re still dealing with our marriage.”