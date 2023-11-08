Brittany Mahomes Reportedly Wants to be a ‘Matchmaker’ for Sophie Turner Amid Taylor Swift Friendship

Image Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock, Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Brittany Mahomes wants to set up her new pal Sophie Turner as she’s newly single following her divorce from Joe Jonas, according to a new report from Us Weekly. An insider revealed that as Brittany, 28, has gotten to know Sophie, 27, amid her new friendship with Taylor Swift, 33, she’d like to help introduce her to someone new!

The source told the outlet that after spending some time with the Game of Thrones actress, Brittany thinks Sophie is a “doll,” and she’d “love to set her up” with one of Travis Kelce’s pals. “Brittany knows Sophie is newly single and has hung [out] with her before when Sophie attended one of the [Kansas City Chiefs] games,” they explained. “She would love to help play matchmaker.” Besides the game, Brittany also got to know Sophie a little bit, when she joined Taylor for a girl’s night out with a few of her gal pals, earlier in November.

Brittany’s friendship with Taylor began shortly after the 1989 singer started dating the Chiefs tight end. The two reportedly started bonding as Taylor started going to Travis’ games, and they’ve clearly hit it off! In fact, Brittany even shared a few photos of Taylor joining her on a girl’s night out on November 7. Back in October, Patrick Mahomes‘ wife also posted a few photos to support the singer with the release of the Taylor’s Version of her album 1989.

A source had told Us Weekly that Brittany and the “Anti-Hero” popstar were really hitting it off in October. “Brittany is thrilled to be building a genuine friendship with Taylor. They’ve hung out a couple of times and have grown fairly close in a short period of time,” they said. “Brittany thinks Taylor is so sweet, and down to earth, and they get along really great.”

Since Sophie’s split from Joe, she’s also reportedly spent a lot of time with Taylor. The two of them have been spotted out to dinner together and out on girls’ nights. The “Shake It Off” singer even reportedly loaned her New York City apartment to the actress, according to a report from Page Six.