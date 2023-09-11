Tom Brady’s 3 Kids Wear His Jersey as They Join Their Dad at the Patriots Opening Game

Image Credit: Larry Marano/Shutterstock

Tom Brady‘s three kids supported their dad on the opening day of the first NFL season since his retirement. Tom, 46, brought his sons Jack, 16, and Benjamin, 13, and his daughter Vivian, 10, to the New England Patriots game Gillette Stadium on Sept. 10, where he was honored at halftime for his incredible career with the team. The former quarterback, who won six Super Bowls when he was with the Patriots from 2000 to 2019, stepped on stage and matched with his kids, who all wore his No. 12 jersey. Jack, Benjamin, and Vivian stood beside as he delivered a speech after being introduced by Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

“All our lives take us on different journeys. They take us to different places. They bring different people into our lives,” Tom said to the thousands of Patriots fans at the stadium. “But one thing I am sure of, and that will never change, is that I am a Patriot for life,” he added. Tom went on to say, “It’s impossible for me to be in a stadium full of you amazing fans with some of the best teammates, with my family, with all my friends and not run out like I did for 20 years. This is an incredible celebration for me, for our family, for my teammates, for all of us to come back and thank you guys for what you’ve done for us.”

Tom retired from football after 22 seasons in the NFL and seven Super Bowl titles in Feb. 2022, but reversed his decision a month later and said his heart was still on the field. After playing one more season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tom announced his retirement “for good” on February 1, 2023. After the back-and-forth over his career, Tom’s wife Gisele Bundchen, 43, decided to divorce the athlete in October 2022 after 13 years of marriage. Tom shares Benjamin and Vivian with Gisele, while he shares Jack with Bridget Moynahan, 52.

Since retiring, Tom has been focused on his post-NFL career and his family. At the beginning of the summer, Tom took two of his kids to Disney World after they finished the school year for a fun family vacation. Tom previously opened up to People about how his kids were dividing their time during the first summer since he and Gisele split up. He mentioned that they’d also be going to Brazil with their mom. These kids have a really good summer lined up,” he told the magazine. “They have so many friends and cousins all over the place, so keeping them connected because that’s the way we all connect right now is with our devices.”

Tom has also been in the headlines for his new relationship with Bradley Cooper‘s ex Irina Shayk, 37. Tom hung out with the Russian model several times over the summer, including when they were seen packing on the PDA outside his home in Los Angeles in July. They also enjoyed a secret dinner date at a sushi restaurant in New York City later that month. It’s been reported that the two connected while attending the same wedding in June after years of “running in the same circles.”