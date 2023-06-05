Tom Brady Treats Kids Benjamin & Vivian To A Disney World Trip With Daddy: Photos

The former NFL star brought his son and daughter that he shares with his ex Gisele Bundchen to Disney to celebrate the end of the school year.

June 5, 2023 4:21PM EDT
Tom Brady, 45, had a magical time with his son Benjamin, 13, and daughter Vivian, 10, at the Happiest Place on Earth! The former quarterback shared a few photos of himself with the two kids, who he shares with his ex-wife Gisele Bundchen, 42, on Monday, June 5. Tom revealed he had a blast with his children (save for one ride). “The happiest place on earth (until you realize your kids were lying about Tower of Terror being ‘mad chill’),” he joked in the caption.

Tom shared a few different photos from the day at Disney World, but the first one was him appearing to scream on the Tower of Terror in the ride photo. He also shared a video of him screaming as he sat beside Vivian. The seven-time Super Bowl winner rocked a white t-shirt and had a black baseball cap and shorts on. He also had a gray sweater with him. Vivian sported a multi-color, striped button-down. Benjamin wore a dark t-shirt and light blue shorts. It’s not clear if Tom’s eldest son Jack, 15, who he shares with his ex Bridget Moynihan, joined them for the day at the theme park.

A few of the other photos that Tom shared included the family walking around the park, a classic shot in front of Cinderella’s castle, a shot of some animals at one of the parks, and another clip taken at one of the park’s attractions.

Tom enjoyed the day at Disney World with his two younger children. (SplashNews)

The former New England Patriots QB had revealed that he was taking his kids to the amusement park to celebrate the school year ending in a June 1 interview with People“We’re going to Disneyland tomorrow to celebrate because it’s the last day of school,” he wrote. He appeared to have confused Disneyland in California with Disney World in Florida.

The Disney Day isn’t the only exciting thing that Benjamin and Vivian have planned for the summer. Tom opened up about how the kids were dividing their time during the first summer since he and Gisele split up in the above-mentioned People interview. He mentioned that they’d also be going to Brazil and Europe. “These kids have a really good summer lined up,” he told the magazine. “They have so many friends and cousins all over the place, so keeping them connected because that’s the way we all connect right now is with our devices.”

