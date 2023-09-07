Emily Ratajkowski Shows Subtle Support for Sophie Turner Amidst Joe Jonas Split

Image Credit: Shutterstock

Emily Ratajkowski gave some subtle advice to Sophie Turner who is getting divorced from Joe Jonas after four years of marriage. Emily, 32, posted a TikTok on September 6 where she mentioned her 2022 split from husband Sebastian Bear-McClard as she hyped up other women, like Sophie, 27, who get married and then divorced before they’re in their 30s. “So, it seems that a lot of young ladies are getting divorced before they turn 30,” Emily said at the start of her video. “And as someone who got married at 26, has been separated for a little over a year, 32, I have to tell you, I don’t think there’s anything better.”

@emrata personally i find it chic to be divorced by the age of 30 ♬ original sound – Emrata

The gorgeous model continued, “If being in your 20s is the trenches, there is nothing better than being in your 30s, still being hot, maybe having a little bit of your own money, figuring out what you want to do with your life and having tried that married fantasy and realizing that it’s maybe not all it’s cracked up to be.” Emily, who is still going through her divorce from her former spouse, added, “You’ve got your whole life still ahead of you. So, for all those people who are stressed or feeling stressed about that, about being divorced, it’s good. Congratulations.”

In her caption, Emily reiterated her support for married women who split from their partners in their 20s. “Personally I think it’s chic to be divorce by the age of 30,” she said. While Emily never mentioned Sophie or Joe, 34, in her video, it’s obvious that their shocking split is what sparked her to share her advice on getting divorced at a younger age. That’s an experience Emily knows all about, having filed for divorce from Sebastian, 36, who is the father of her 2-year-old son Sylvester, in September 2022, two months after the couple split.

Emily and Sebastian were married for four years — the same time span that Joe and Sophie were husband and wife. The Jonas Brothers singer filed for divorce from the Game of Thrones actress on September 5 and reportedly requested joint custody of their two daughters. Joe and Sophie confirmed their split in a joint statement and said that their choice to breakup was a “united decision.” The former couple also asked for privacy for them and their children.

Divorce reports about Joe and Sophie first came out on Sept. 3. A TMZ source claimed that Joe had already started looking for an attorney in Los Angeles. Two days later, Joe officially filed for divorce from his wife of four years in Miami, Florida, where he’s been living with their 3-year-old Willa and their 1-year-old whose name still hasn’t been revealed. Sophie has laid low amidst the split, while Joe is on tour with his brothers Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas. He didn’t wear his wedding ring during their concert in Phoenix, Arizona on the night of September 6.