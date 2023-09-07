Joe Jonas Reunites With His Brothers On Stage After Sophie Turner Split & Ditches His Wedding Ring

Image Credit: Chris Victorio/imageSPACE/Shutterstock

Joe Jonas, 34, got back on stage and sang his heart out after filing for divorce from Sophie Turner, 27. Joe joined his brothers Kevin Jonas, 35, and Nick Jonas, 30, for their concert in Phoenix, Arizona on the night of September 6. The three siblings shared a sweet group hug while they were on stage performing for the crowd of Jonas Brothers fans. Joe was not wearing his wedding ring at the concert, as seen in videos taken by fans who were there. Joe’s ringless hand was visible when he held the microphone and raised his arm while singing “What A Man Gotta Do.”

The Jonas Brothers concert in Arizona took place the day after Joe officially filed for divorce and stated that his and Sophie’s marriage was “irretrievably broken” in the documents. A few hours before the concert, Joe was spotted without his wedding ring while spending time with his two daughters, 3-year-old Willa and her 1-year-old little sister, in Sherman Oaks, California. Sophie has not been seen in public since the divorce filing.

Joe and Sophie broke their silence over divorce reports on Sept. 6. “After four wonderful years of marriage, we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage,” a joint statement read on their Instagram pages. “There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children.”

Since Joe’s divorce filing, several reports have come out regarding the state of Joe and Sophie’s marriage before their split. A source told Us Weekly that the “Cake By The Ocean” singer and the Game of Thrones actress were “struggling” as a couple before they decided to end their marriage after four years. The insider also said that the pair’s busy schedules (Joe being on tour with his brothers, Sophie working on a movie in the U.K.) caused some of the issues in their relationship. A different source told PEOPLE that Joe and Sophie were “living separate lives for months” before they officially broke up. The insider claimed that the former lovebirds “haven’t gotten along in a while.”

Joe and Sophie were married in May 2019. They welcomed their first daughter, Willa, in 2020 and a second daughter, whose name has yet to be publicly released, in 2022.