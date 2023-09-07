Joe Jonas Deletes Several Sophie Turner Instagram Photos Shortly After Filing for Divorce

Image Credit: Dave Allocca/StarPix/Shutterstock

Joe Jonas didn’t hesitate to delete several photos of his estranged wife, Sophie Turner, from Instagram.

Shortly after the “Hold On” artist, 34, filed for divorce from the Game of Thrones alum, 27, Jonas Brothers fans pointed out that Joe removed most traces of Sophie from social media. In an Instagram photo shared by the band’s account on September 3, commenters weighed in on Joe’s apparent social media activity.

“Why did you delete a bunch of the pics of you and Sophie?” one fan wrote. “Exactly, it’s so cringe, like faking ur breakup and stuff,” another person added.

Several posts of Sophie from Joe’s Instagram account appear to have been taken down. However, a few remain in place, such as a heartfelt video montage he shared in July 2022. The clip features images from the former couple’s Las Vegas and France wedding ceremonies in addition to some adorable at-home moments.

For the U.K. native’s part, Sophie’s Instagram account still features recent snaps of Joe, including one that she shared just three weeks before they announced their split.

“Long, long New York nights,” the X-Men cast member captioned her August 14 post. She included a shot of her kissing Joe’s hand as they walked into New York City’s Yankee Stadium together.

News of the pair’s split shocked fans to the core. Joe and Sophie were previously known for their comical antics, as they frequently uploaded TikTok and Instagram videos poking fun at each other.

The duo dated for nearly three years before they got married in Vegas in May 2019. One month later, they held a formal wedding ceremony in front of their friends and families in France. Joe and Sophie later welcomed their first daughter, Willa, in 2020, and their second daughter in 2022.

Rumors of marital problems swirled online over Labor Day weekend, as reports surfaced that Joe had contacted divorce attorneys in Los Angeles. Two days later, he filed for divorce on September 5, reportedly requesting joint custody of his and Sophie’s children.

The DNCE singer and the Do Revenge actress then broke their silence regarding their separation. On September 6, Joe and Sophie shared a joint Instagram statement.

“After four wonderful years of marriage, we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage,” their statement read. “There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision, and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children.”