Travis Scott Brings Kanye West Onstage During ‘Utopia’ Concert In Rome: Watch

Travis Scott, 32, returned to the stage on Aug. 7 to celebrate the release of his latest album, Utopia, in Rome, Italy. During his performance at Circus Maximus, the “SICKO MODE” rapper brought out Kanye West, 46, as his surprise guest for the evening. This marks the Yeezy designer’s first performance since his antisemitic remarks from 2022, per Vulture. The duo performed Ye’s “Praise God” and “Can’t Tell Me Nothing,” as reported by Just Jared.

TRAVIS SCOTT BRINGS OUT KANYE WEST IN ROME FOR HIS FIRST UTOPIA PERFORMANCE pic.twitter.com/jxTIrjob9V — TRAVIS SCOTT FANPAGE (@dailytrvis) August 7, 2023

The 32-year-old, who split from Kylie Jenner at the end of 2022, made sure to praise Kanye for coming out to perform with him. “There is no Utopia without Kanye West. There is no Travis Scott without Kanye West. There is no Rome without Kanye West. Make some noise for Ye,” Travis told the crowd in Rome. Not only are these two global rap sensations, but they both have dated KarJenners, as Kanye and Kim Kardashian, 42, finalized their divorce in Nov. 2022.

During the performance, Travis rocked an all-white ensemble that featured a long-sleeve shirt, what appeared to be shoulder pads, and matching white shorts. He completed his on-stage look with white sunglasses, leather gloves, and black-and-white sneakers. Meanwhile, the father-of-four rocked a monochromatic black outfit that featured a t-shirt and matching trousers. Ye completed his concert outfit with a diamond necklace that boasted a figurine of Jesus Christ.

Soon after their performance together landed on social media, many of Kanye and Travis’ fans took to the comments to react. “I really love them both…their stage prowess is crazy!!”, one admirer tweeted, while another added, “This s*** just made me so happy.” Meanwhile, a third fan couldn’t help but gush over Ye’s return to the stage after many months away. “He is backkkkkkkkkkk [sic],” they penned, while a separate fan agreed and replied, “Love love loooove [sic] this!”

Travis released his latest album just last week on Jul. 28, and features many A-listers on the record. He collaborated with Drake, Playboi Carti, Beyonce, The Weeknd, Bad Bunny, SZA, and Future, to name a few. Ahead of the album’s release, Travis released on the the lead singles titled “K-POP” featuring Bad Bunny and The Weeknd on Jul. 21. Fans have even speculated that his song “Meltdown,” feat. Drake threw some subtle shade at his ex’s rumored beau, Timothée Chalamet. This is the father-of-two‘s first studio album release following the 2018 hit ASTROWORLD.