Travis Scott, Bad Bunny, & The Weeknd Team Up For Fierce ‘Kpop’: Listen

Travis Scott released “Kpop” — the song many are saying is the first cut from his Astroworld follow-up, Utopia – on Friday (July 21), and it was a semi-family affair. The latest cut from Travis, 32, features Bad Bunny, aka Benito Martínez Ocasio, aka the reggaeton singer that has wooed Kylie Jenner’s big sister, Kendall Jenner. With Trav co-parenting his two kids with Kylie, all we need now is Kim Kardashian to announce that she’s been secretly dating The Weeknd – the song’s other featured performer – for the trifecta to be complete.

With Travis and Bunny both on the song, fans of The Kardashians had plenty of incentive to scour the track for any hints of Jenner romance. What they found was debatable, though certain lyrics could allude to Bad Bunny and Kendall’s escalating romance. “You in Cannes and Saint Tropez callin’ out my name /Snow around in my face, yah/ You know I’m high off the K-POP.”

In any case, the song alludes to jet setting romances with high profile women. “South of France, we gon’ party / This ain’t some lil’ yachty,” they rap. Elsewhere in the song, the iconic rappers call out the highs of a passionate romance. “Right time, you feel like that winner (Winner)/ Late night with you so far / I need you back sooner (Sooner) /You come back on this side.”

Travis announced the song on July 19 by posting the single’s artwork online. The image he shared was that of a red lollipop. “Flame Abe Benito,” he captioned the post, referring to his nickname (La Flame), Bad Bunny’s birth name, and The Weeknd’s government name (Abel Tesfaye). The sparse announcement came amidst speculation that Utopia, Travis’s follow-up to 2018’s Astroworld, was arriving either on the 21st or 28th.

The Rolling Loud Miami festival claimed that Travis, who is playing the main stage on Saturday (July 22), would perform Utopia live for the first time, per American Songwriter. When someone commented that the album is “dropping after but aight,” the festival responded with a cheeky, “Are you sure?” However, TicketsMarche.com, a company “aimed at supplying entertainment houses, venue owners, event organizers, and planners, with an easy and feasible solution to sell and market their tickets/invitations,” posted then deleted that Utopia is arriving on the 28th.

TicketsMarche.com is the organization selling tickets for a rumored release party at the Pyramids of Giza. Egypt’s Musicians Syndicate said it was revoking a permit for the July 28 concert because it” “contradict[s] the identity of the Egyptian culture,” per Pitchfork. However, LiveNation shared in a statement that there have “been no changes to Travis Scott’s show in Egypt; any reports to the contrary are false. We can’t wait to celebrate ‘Utopia’ with you in Egypt!” Travis has continued to return to the public eye following the 2021 Astroworld music festival that left 10 dead and thousands injured. In June, a grand jury cleared Travis of any wrongdoing over the case. “For the last year and a half, Travis has been denied many sponsorships, endorsements, and concert opportunities because possible criminal charges have been hanging over his head,” his attorney said in a statement following the news that Travis wouldn’t be indicted. “Now he is free to perform and resume his career without the threat of prosecution.”