Ariana Madix Suffers Wild Wardrobe Malfunction Just Before Meet & Greet: Watch

Since the “Scandoval”, Ariana Madix has proven that she can get through anything — including a wardrobe mishap. The Vanderpump Rules star, 38, suffered a fashion malfunction when the zipper on her skirt broke right before she did a meet and greet with her fans on August 6. Ariana shared a video on her Instagram Story of her agents fixing her skirt with a white thread and needle.

“When your zipper breaks on the way to @liplab and you have the best agents in the game,” she wrote alongside the video, tagging one of her agents, Jen Hyde. Ariana’s video played to Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice‘s hit song “Barbie World” from the Barbie movie.

Ariana poked fun at the situation with her skirt and didn’t seem stressed at all about the wardrobe malfunction. The Bravo star wore a chic two-piece white floral dress to her event with Lip Lab. She got to interact with some of her fans while selling her own lipsticks with Lip Lab that cost $40. Despite the broken zipper, the rest of Ariana’s event went off without a hitch!

Ariana is currently filming season 11 of Vanderpump Rules, and a recent report from TMZ claimed that she’s avoiding any interaction with her ex-boyfriend and co-star Tom Sandoval. The exes — who broke up in March 2023 because of Tom’s affair with Raquel Leviss — reportedly have yet to film a scene together for the show since season 11 began production in June. TMZ’s sources claimed Ariana and Tom, 40, “haven’t spoken directly” since the explosive Season 10 reunion was filmed at the end of March.

While Ariana and Tom don’t communicate, they do still live together in their Valley Village home that they bought for $2 million when they were still dating. The Bravolebrities were together for nine years before Ariana found out about Tom’s affair with Raquel, 28, that was going on for months. Ariana laid into Tom during the season 10 finale and then the three-part reunion, where she declared that she was done with Tom and Raquel forever.

Luckily for Ariana, she got a new boyfriend mere weeks after her split from Tom. The Something About Her co-owner met Daniel Wai, a personal trainer from New York City, at a wedding in Mexico in March and they’ve been dating for the past few months. Meanwhile, Tom and Raquel broke up after their affair came to light, and Raquel spent two months in a mental health facility in Arizona to work out her struggles. Raquel checked out of the facility in July and hasn’t filmed any scenes for VPR season 11.