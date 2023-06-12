Ariana Madix Cuddles Up To New Love Daniel Wai While Enjoying Early Birthday Fun: Photo

Ariana Madix is continuing to thrive following her split from Tom Sandoval. The Vanderpump Rules star, 37, and her new boyfriend, New York City-based fitness coach Daniel Wai, cozied up next to each other in a photo shared June 11 from Ariana’s early birthday celebration in NYC. Daniel revealed that he and his friends surprised Ariana with tickets to the Governors Ball Music Festival, ahead of her 38th birthday on June 24. The happy couple wrapped their arms around each other in Daniel’s photo from the festival.

In his caption, Daniel detailed the surprise that they pulled off for Ariana and who else was involved. She thought she was coming here for a dinner, but got surprised by @bradxbrad on the plane then @melissa.marie.3 @meganruth11 @meredithk8 @jasminegoode_ @norms_k @laurenb33 @rwangg @jennjenng @davekaplannyc @chef_michael_jenkins all in the city for @govballnyc,” Daniel wrote. The photo of the couple was also shared to Ariana’s IG page, where her former co-star (and Tom’s ex) Kristen Doute commented, “🥹🥹🥹 good job.”

Ariana has been dating Daniel since March. They met at a wedding in Mexico that Ariana went to just over a week after she dumped Tom, 39, after a 9-year relationship because of his affair with their co-star and friend Raquel Leviss. Ariana and Daniel went to Coachella together in April and their romance became public knowledge when they were caught kissing at the California festival. In May, a source told PEOPLE that Ariana’s told her friends that she is “falling in love” with her new man.

Ariana flew from LA to NYC after the conclusion of the three-part Vanderpump Rules reunion. During the final episode, Ariana called Raquel, 28, “diabolical” for having an affair with her boyfriend. The blonde beauty also told her former friend that she wanted nothing but the “worst” for her. Ariana and Tom similarly did not get to a good place during the reunion, which filmed in late March. Since then, Raquel has checked into a mental health facility, while Tom has been on tour with his band.

The next season of Vanderpump Rules is expected to start filming later this summer, and Ariana has made it clear she doesn’t want to film with Tom and Raquel. “I have nothing to say to either of them,” Ariana told The New York Times in May. “Our show is very real and follows a real group of friends, and neither of them are in the group of friends, so, good luck,” she added. Ariana has not confirmed if her new boyfriend will appear in season 11.