Ariana Madix Goes On NYC Date With Daniel Wai 2 Weeks After Coachella Hookup

Ariana Madix, 37, looked happier than ever during her latest date with Daniel Wei. The Vanderpump Rules star was spotted sitting with the hunk at a New York Yankees vs. Cleveland Guardians game on Tuesday as they both wore Yankees attire and got cozy. At one point during the game, they were shown on the Jumbotron and were laughing, in a video that was shared to a Vanderpump Rules fan Instagram account.

There were also videos and photos from other Bravo fan accounts that showed the new couple talking to people around them while sitting in their seats and even posing for a photo with one fellow game attendee. Daniel, himself, also took to his own Instagram story to share moments from the outing, including a photo that appeared to show his feet in sneakers next to Ariana’s feet in sneakers. The game ended with the Yankees beating the Guardians 4-2, which was sure to make the lovebirds happy.

Ariana and Daniel’s latest game outing comes just a couple of weeks after she was seen making out with Daniel at Coachella. They were both seen dancing to music, in a video posted by TMZ, and looked as happy as could be. He had his arms around her as they mingled in the crowd of other people and even shared a steamy kiss.

Ariana’s new romance with Daniel seems to prove she’s ready to fully move on after her ex Tom Sandoval cheated on her with co-star Raquel Leviss, which was revealed earlier this year. Tom was asked how he felt about the Coachella photos of Ariana and Daniel just a few days after they attended Coachella, and he said he was “happy” for her. “Yes I love that,” he told TMZ. He also noted that he “really” wants her to move on from their past relationship.

As Ariana romantically moves on with Tom’s blessing, Raquel has been working on herself by checking into a mental health facility for treatment. A rep for the reality star said she had planned on checking into the Arizona location before the Vanderpump Rules reunion was recorded at the end of March, but decided to wait until the filming was completed.