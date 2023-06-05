Gisele Bundchen, 42, Wears Swimsuit By A Waterfall & More Outdoorsy Looks To Celebrate Nature

Gisele Bundchen is advocating for the environment on World Environment Day — and looking good while doing so. The 42-year-old supermodel took to Instagram on Monday, June 5 to speak about the importance of the environment with a slideshow of photos that show her enjoying the great outdoors. The eighth photo in the below carousel was particularly impressive, as it shows her standing below a waterfall in a black one-piece swimsuit while letting the refreshing natural water pour over her fit figure.

Other snapshots in the slideshow show the mother of two posing in front of what appeared to be a massive redwood tree, embracing the beauty of a waterfall in her hiking gear, grounding herself to the earth with no shoes on next to a beautiful brook, and admiring wildflowers. An especially gorgeous photo shows Gisele planting a tree with her kids, Vivian, 10, and Benjamin, 13, when they were much younger. Gisele previously spoke about wanting to nurture an appreciation for planet Earth in her kids (including Tom Brady‘s son, Jack) in the caption of the below Instagram post from Oct. 2021.

“How about taking your little ones to spend some time outdoors, for a picnic or even creating a @tinis.natureza at your home?” she wrote. “Contact with nature is essential for the health and well-being of children and for all of us. Let’s get outside to recharge with nature’s revitalizing energy!” The post showed Gisele’s kids posing in a national park with her, collecting flowers, playing at the beach, planting seedlings, and more.

In her latest post, Gisele urged not just her kids, but all her followers, to take a moment to appreciate the natural environment. “Mother Nature is our greatest teacher,” she began. “She shows us that everything is interconnected and interdependent. Her power comes from her diversity and it depends on it for its survival. Just like with people, our differences are our strengths, and we get stronger when we work together.”

“Nature doesn’t judge or divide. She nurtures. She reminds us that every form of life is sacred, and important, and has its own special role in creating balance, so all of life can flourish,” the model and philanthropist continued. “Nature has the answers–and by observing her, and mirroring back her example, we can all thrive. This is our home, and our choices create our future.”

Gisele’s heartfelt post came just days after her ex-husband, Tom Brady, announced that he believes he and Gisele are doing “an amazing job” raising their children as divorced parents. “I think for me, when you decide to have children, that’s a big undertaking, and I don’t think you take it lightly,” he reflected to Entertainment Tonight on June 1. “And I think these kids that come up under your roof, you want to provide them with values, so that when they move forward in their life, they have a real solid base and foundation. And I think myself and their mom have done an amazing job of providing that, and I think that we’re just gonna keep doing it.”