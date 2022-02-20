See Pic

Gisele Bundchen Gets A Sweet Kiss From Daughter Vivian, 9, While Horseback Riding — Photo

Gisele Bundchen shared a photo of a sweet sunset horseback ride with daughter Vivian, where Gisele’s mini-me leaned in to kissed her mom on the cheek.

Like mother like daughter! Gisele Bundchen and her youngest child Vivian enjoyed a horseback ride together in Costa Rica, each saddling up to explore a stunning environment where mountains tower over lush green terrain. The dirty-blonde duo gracefully commanded their steeds and even stopped to capture a heartwarming mother-daughter photo, where Vivian leaned in to offer her mom a kiss on the cheek.

In the stunning capture, Vivian is the mirror image of her supermodel mom as the pair look relaxed and in control maneuvering two horses on a sunset ride. While Gisele chose a muted look of black leggings and a neutral sweatshirt, Vivian went for colors galore in patterned pink leggings and a graphic tee. Gisele wore an expression of pure bliss as she got a sweet smooch on the cheek from her daughter, and summed the whole experience up with a simple caption: a heart emoji.

Gisele and her family have been vacationing in Costa Rica recently, where she was also spotted getting some personal time on a solo jog. The crew has been celebrating dad Tom Brady‘s retirement after 22 seasons in the NFL and seven Super Bowl rings. After Tom’s official retirement, Gisele celebrated him with a sweet post where she said she was “so proud” of her husband and “excited” for his future. Gisele further emphasized his important role in Vivian and sons Benjamin and Jack‘s lives. “As a family, we always prayed for you, celebrated and supported you in every game, cheered every win and suffered with every loss,” she revealed.

While enjoying a post-game vacation, the couple has been leaning into relaxation and health. Gisele even shared a  makeup-free photo of herself holding a yucca plant from their garden that would ultimately become a side dish for a delicious-looking salmon filet. In the comments, Tom couldn’t help but gush over his beautiful wife, writing “What a cutie pie!”

The couple, who have been together for over 15 years, welcomed only daughter Vivian in 2012. Vivian’s older brother Benjamin was born in 2009, and Jack, who Tom shares with his first wife Bridget Moynahan, was born in 2007. Though their family may be unique, Jack is close with Gisele and his step-siblings, and Gisele even shared a sweet shot of the five of them together when she responded to Tom’s retirement announcement.