Gisele Bundchen Does Yoga By The Beach & Reveals Her Mantra For When Times Get ‘Challenging’

It’s no secret that Gisele Bundchen is super fit and athletic, but the supermodel admitted that she practices yoga to also help her when times get “challenging.” The 42-year-old posted a photo of herself wearing a gray workout set while practicing yoga on the beach with a lengthy caption explaining how yoga helps keep her grounded when it gets “intense out there.”

Gisele posted a photo of herself on a yoga mat by the beach while stretched out in a deep lunge with her arm up in the air. She opted out of any makeup while going barefoot and had her hair pulled back in a braid. Gisele captioned the photo, “Being healthy is more than a clean diet and exercise.”

Gisele continued writing, “It’s about our attitudes, emotions, beliefs, thoughts and actions. When life gets challenging always remember that the sun rises everyday bringing a new opportunity for us to try again and do better. It can get intense out there and we can get easily distracted by the noise. Awareness is key. What energy you are nurturing? Remember, we are the co-creators of our own reality, what we believe we create!”

Gisele has been looking fabulous lately and she seems to be happy despite her divorce from Tom Brady just four months ago. Since their split, Gisele has been rocking a slew of sexy outfits and one of our favorites was when she attended Carnival in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on Feb. 19, wearing a super tiny off-the-shoulder crop top and skintight white jeans.

At the event, Gisele wore a tight black crop top with a deep V-neckline that hung off her shoulders and read the name of the venue in gold letters across her chest. She styled the top with a pair of super low-rise white skinny jeans and her incredibly toned abs were on full display in this outfit, which she accessorized with a skinny rope belt, metallic gold strappy heels, and a sparkly gold purse.