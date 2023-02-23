Gisele Is Unrecognizable With Slicked Back Red Hair & Heavy Makeup For 1st ‘Vogue’ Cover After Divorce

Gisele Bundchen is living her best life post-Tom Brady divorce! The Brazilian model, 42, posed for the cover of Vogue Italia‘s March 2023 Issue that will be out Feb. 28, marking her first Vogue cover since her split from the now-retired NFL star. Gisele looked completely unrecognizable, but still absolutely gorgeous as always, for the remarkable photoshoot. She rocked a stunning sheer red Valentino gown with slicked-back short red hair and matching lipstick. Her look also included heavy makeup with drawn-on eyebrows and smokey eyeshadow.

Gisele accessorized her outfit with earrings and bracelets from Kenneth Jay Lane and Patricia von Musulin. Her full gown perfectly fit her sexy skinny body as she performed an elegant and classy pose for the cover. In Vogue Italia‘s Instagram caption, the magazine described Gisele as “a woman, who, usually portrayed as natural, is almost unrecognizable here.”

Gisele showed off a few more looks for the magazine spread. She kept the same short red hairdo and makeup style as she ditched her red gown for a chic black leather jacket with silver wrist cuffs. She completed that look (which you can see in the photo above) with a pair of tight black pants.

Gisele’s next outfit (which you can see below) included a figure-hugging black dress with large gold bracelets and a massive gold necklace. Her red hairdo was big, bold, and fabulous.

Gisele looked incredible for her last two shoots for the magazine spread. In the first, she stunned in a sheer dress that showed off her pink bra and matching panties. She accessorized that look with some gold jewelry and changed her hair up to dirty blonde. For the last photo, the mother-of-two posed in nothing but her pink bra, the bottoms of her sheer dress, and a green belt. She rocked a pair of gold heels for that stunning look.

Gisele’s resumed modeling gigs now that her and Tom, 45, have officially ended their marriage. The couple were married for 13 years, with two children, before they broke up last year after Tom decided to un-retire from the NFL. News of Gisele and Tom’s split was announced on Oct. 28, after Gisele filed for divorce in Florida. A settlement was reached and their divorce was finalized that same day.

Since the divorce, Gisele has been spending time with her kids and doing a lot of traveling to places like her home country of Brazil. She’s also been hard at work, posing for various modeling shoots in Florida and other tropical places. Furthermore, Gisele’s been spending a bit of time with Jiu-Jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente, though the extent of their relationship remains unclear.