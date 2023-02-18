Gisele Is All Smiles As She Lands In Rio de Janeiro For Carnival After Tom Brady Split: Photos

After practicing her samba moves at home to show off at Carnival, Gisele Bundchen hopped on a plane and landed in her native country of Brazil ahead of the famous festival! The supermodel, who recently split with her NFL legendary quarterback Tom Brady, was spotted arriving in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday, February 18 looking happy and healthy in her chic sweat ensemble and a khaki baseball cap.

The outing comes only two days after the 42-year-old beauty took to her Instagram to share a video of her taking samba dance lessons in anticipation of the annual celebration. Not only did the bombshell show off her impressive rhythm, but she also flaunted her physique, as she performed the choreography in a sports bra and leggings!

Meanwhile, in the wake of her ex Tom retiring from football, Gisele has kept focused on parenting duties, as she was spotted treating her and Tom’s kids, daughter Vivian, 10, and son Benjamin, 13, to some retail therapy in Miami last week. However, she did offer up her love and support to Tom after he revealed his plans to officially step away from the football field. “Wishing you only wonderful things in this new chapter of your life,” she wrote with a prayer hands emoji on his Instagram post of the announcement.

More recently, Gisele sparked romance rumors with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente. The Brazilian beauty was seen training, enjoying dinner, and riding horses in Costa Rica with the handsome hunk. Tom, meanwhile, has not been linked with anyone since the breakup.

As fans know, the superstar couple called it quits back in October. At the time, Tom shared a statement to his Instagram Story, saying the pair made the decision to split “amicably” and with “gratitude.” He added, “We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve.” Gisele shared a heartbreaking message to her Instagram Stories as well, admitting the superstar couple “grew apart” and will now be focusing on “co-parenting” their two kids.