Gisele Dances The Samba In Sports Bra & Leggings To Prep For Carnival: Watch

Gisele Bundchen was feeling her groove while practicing dance moves for Carnival! The supermodel, who recently split with Tom Brady, took to her Instagram on Thursday, February 16 to share a video of her performing the samba in anticipation of the annual festival of her homeland of Brazil. Not only did the bombshell show off her impressive rhythm, but she also flaunted her physique, as she performed the choreography in a sports bra and leggings!

In the clip, Gisele looked like she was having a blast dancing with her instructor. As “Balenca Pema” by Maria Monte played in the background, the cover girl and her coach cut a rug like pros! “Getting in the mood for carnival! 💃🏼✨🎉Entrando no clima do Carnaval!” Gisele captioned the fun video.

Meanwhile, in the wake of her ex Tom retiring from football, Gisele has kept focused on parenting duties, as she was spotted treating her and Tom’s kids, daughter Vivian, 10, and son Benjamin, 13, to some retail therapy in Miami last week. However, she did offer up her love and support to Tom after he revealed his plans to officially step away from the football field. “Wishing you only wonderful things in this new chapter of your life,” she wrote with a prayer hands emoji on his Instagram post of the announcement.

As fans know, the superstar couple called it quits back in October. At the time, Tom shared a statement to his Instagram Story, saying the pair made the decision to split “amicably” and with “gratitude.” He added, “We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve.” Gisele shared a heartbreaking message to her Instagram Stories as well, admitting the superstar couple “grew apart” and will now be focusing on “co-parenting” their two kids.

More recently, Gisele sparked romance rumors with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente. The Brazilian beauty was seen training, enjoying dinner, and riding horses in Costa Rica with the handsome hunk. Tom, meanwhile, has not been linked with anyone since the breakup.