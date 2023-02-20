Gisele Parties In A Crop Top & Jeans At Brazil’s Carnival 4 Months After Tom Brady Split

Gisele Bundchen showed off her incredible figure in a tiny crop top & white skinny jeans while celebrating Carnival in Brazil.

Gisele Bundchen seemed to be having the time of her life when she attended Carnival in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on Feb. 19. The 42-year-old headed back to her home country to celebrate at Camarote Brahma N°1 when she wore a super tiny off-the-shoulder crop top and skintight white jeans.

Gisele Bundchen looked gorgeous in a tiny crop top & jeans at Carnival in Brazil on Feb. 19. (BACKGRID)

At the event, Gisele wore a tight black crop top with a deep V-neckline that hung off her shoulders. The patterned top said the name of the venue in gold letters across her chest and she styled the top with a pair of super low-rise white skinny jeans. Gisele’s incredibly toned abs were on full display in this outfit and she accessorized with a skinny rope belt, metallic gold strappy heels, and a sparkly gold purse.

Gisele posted a slew of videos to her Instagram stories where she danced around and sang songs with a large group of her friends and she seemed to be all smiles just four months after her divorce from Tom Brady. Since their split, Gisele has been rocking a slew of sexy outfits and aside from this look, she recently wore a sheer black maxi dress with no top underneath, revealing her bare chest and toned legs, in sexy new photos.

Gisele Bundchen rocked this crop top & low-rise white skinny jeans at Carnival in Brazil. (SplashNews)

Gisele slayed a new photoshoot when she wore a fitted sleeveless black mesh dress that was entirely see-through, showing off her bare chest and a tiny black thong beneath. The fitted dress featured a high neckline and was cinched in at her waist with an olive green belt and a massive silver buckle. She accessorized her look with minimal makeup and had her blonde hair down in loose beach waves.

News of Gisele and Tom’s split was announced on Oct. 28, after Gisele filed for divorce in Florida. A settlement was reached and their divorce was finalized that same day.

