Gisele Rocks Sheer Dress On The Beach For Photoshoot In Miami As Ex Tom Brady Bonds With Their Kids: Photos

Gisele Bundchen looked fabulous when she wore a completely sheer black dress with no bra underneath while on the beach in Miami for a photo shoot.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
January 30, 2023 9:24AM EST
gisele bundchen
View gallery
Model Gisele Bundchen arrives at lavish Vivara Event on the Red carpet before exiting through the emergency exit in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Pictured: Gisele Bundchen Ref: SPL5509576 121222 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Model Gisele Bundchen arrives at lavish Vivara Event on the Red carpet before exiting through the emergency exit in Sao Paulo, Brazil.Pictured: Gisele BundchenRef: SPL5509576 121222 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesUSA: +1 310-525-5808London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
EXCLUSIVE: Newly single Gisele Bundchen wears a black swimsuit as she goes down a waterslide in Miami. 11 Dec 2022 Pictured: Gisele Bundchen. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA925312_050.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Image Credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock

Gisele Bundchen showed off her incredible figure in a completely sheer black dress while posing for a photoshoot on the beach in Miami. The 42-year-old wore a sheer black maxi dress with no top underneath, revealing her bare chest and toned legs, in the sexy new photos.

Gisele Bundchen
Gisele Bundchen. (Broadimage/Shutterstock)

Gisele slayed the photoshoot as she wore a fitted sleeveless black mesh dress that was entirely see-through, showing off her bare chest and a tiny black thong beneath. The fitted dress featured a high neckline and was cinched in at her waist with an olive green belt and a massive silver buckle. She accessorized her look with minimal makeup and had her blonde hair down in loose beach waves.

Gisele is always rocking some sort of sexy outfit and aside from this sheer dress, she recently wore a cheetah print bikini while in Brazil. Aside from her animal print two-piece, the supermodel also posted a photo of herself meditating on her balcony while wearing a sexy workout look. She threw on a tight gray sports bra with a plunging V-neckline that revealed ample cleavage. She styled the top with a pair of high-waisted black and white snakeskin leggings that showed off her tiny waist and toned abs.

While Gisele was modeling on the beach, her ex-husband, Tom Brady was bonding with their kids. Tom was spending time with his and Gisele’s daughter Vivian, as he took her to her horseback riding lesson in Miami. Meanwhile, just a day later, Tom took his daughter Vivian to Miami Slice in Miami, where they made pizzas with David Beckham and his daughter, Harper.

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad