Gisele Rocks Sheer Dress On The Beach For Photoshoot In Miami As Ex Tom Brady Bonds With Their Kids: Photos

Gisele Bundchen showed off her incredible figure in a completely sheer black dress while posing for a photoshoot on the beach in Miami. The 42-year-old wore a sheer black maxi dress with no top underneath, revealing her bare chest and toned legs, in the sexy new photos.

Gisele slayed the photoshoot as she wore a fitted sleeveless black mesh dress that was entirely see-through, showing off her bare chest and a tiny black thong beneath. The fitted dress featured a high neckline and was cinched in at her waist with an olive green belt and a massive silver buckle. She accessorized her look with minimal makeup and had her blonde hair down in loose beach waves.

Gisele is always rocking some sort of sexy outfit and aside from this sheer dress, she recently wore a cheetah print bikini while in Brazil. Aside from her animal print two-piece, the supermodel also posted a photo of herself meditating on her balcony while wearing a sexy workout look. She threw on a tight gray sports bra with a plunging V-neckline that revealed ample cleavage. She styled the top with a pair of high-waisted black and white snakeskin leggings that showed off her tiny waist and toned abs.

While Gisele was modeling on the beach, her ex-husband, Tom Brady was bonding with their kids. Tom was spending time with his and Gisele’s daughter Vivian, as he took her to her horseback riding lesson in Miami. Meanwhile, just a day later, Tom took his daughter Vivian to Miami Slice in Miami, where they made pizzas with David Beckham and his daughter, Harper.