Sofia Richie Cuddles New Hubby Elliot Grainge On Honeymoon In Romantic Photos From Trip

The wedding is over, but the honeymoon looks pretty great too! Sofia Richie gave fans a glimpse into her getaway with Elliot Grainge on Instagram.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
April 28, 2023 11:14AM EDT
sofia richie elliot grainge
View gallery
Sofia Richie shows off her sensational physique while cuddling up to fiancé Elliot Grainge in the South of France as her pals hint couple's wedding is imminent. 19 Apr 2023 Pictured: Sofia Richie shows off her sensational physique while cuddling up to fiancé Elliot Grainge in the South of France as her pals hint couple's wedding is imminent. Photo credit: EliotPress / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA970785_031.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Blushing bride Sofia Richie looks radiant in an elegant white gown as she celebrates her lavish wedding weekend in the French Riviera. The model and daughter of legendary crooner Lionel Richie stepped out with her British fiance Elliot Grainge on Friday evening during their ultra glamorous trip to tie the knot in Antibes. It was unclear whether the happy couple were heading off to a fancy rehearsal dinner, or were dressed up for the nuptials. The stylish 24-year-old chose a demure, delicately beaded floor length ensemble for the occasion paired with white stilettos and wore her long hair in a chic up do. Her record executive groom, 30, looked dapper in a dark suit and tie as they were snapped by their team of photographers at their swanky hotel at sunset. Among the slew of A-list guests jetting in to watch them exchange vows are Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden, Sofia’s sister Nicole Richie and husband Joel Madden, as well as her father Lionel Richie and brother Miles. 21 Apr 2023 Pictured: Sofia Richie , Elliot Grainge. Photo credit: EliotPress / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA971732_027.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Blushing bride Sofia Richie looks radiant in an elegant white gown as she celebrates her lavish wedding weekend in the French Riviera. The model and daughter of legendary crooner Lionel Richie stepped out with her British fiance Elliot Grainge on Friday evening during their ultra glamorous trip to tie the knot in Antibes. It was unclear whether the happy couple were heading off to a fancy rehearsal dinner, or were dressed up for the nuptials. The stylish 24-year-old chose a demure, delicately beaded floor length ensemble for the occasion paired with white stilettos and wore her long hair in a chic up do. Her record executive groom, 30, looked dapper in a dark suit and tie as they were snapped by their team of photographers at their swanky hotel at sunset. Among the slew of A-list guests jetting in to watch them exchange vows are Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden, Sofia’s sister Nicole Richie and husband Joel Madden, as well as her father Lionel Richie and brother Miles. 21 Apr 2023 Pictured: Sofia Richie , Elliot Grainge. Photo credit: EliotPress / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA971732_018.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Image Credit: EliotPress / MEGA

Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge hit the beach for their honeymoon after tying the knot in France on April 22. Less than one week after the wedding, Sofia took to Instagram to share photos from her honeymoon with her new hubby. She didn’t disclose where they went on their post-wedding trip, but she did give some insight into the seemingly relaxing and gorgeous getaway.

The first image in the gallery of photos featured Sofia dressed in an all white, one-shouldered outfit while standing on the beach, with the picturesque ocean and blue sky in the background. In a video, Sofia and Elliot took a dip in the calm ocean, with Sofia showing off her bikini body as she slowly submerged herself. Another shot was a selfie of the happy couple, with Sofia cuddling close to Elliot and making a kissing face for the camera, showing off her beachy glow. The couple also enjoyed a bike ride in another look at the trip.

sofia richie elliot grainge
Sofia and Elliot before their wedding. (EliotPress / MEGA)

Sofia and Elliot’s star-studded wedding went viral after Sofia shared videos and photos from the fun night. With performances from Lionel Richie and Good Charlotte (Sofia’s sister, Nicole Richie, is married to Joel Madden), there was no shortage of fun throughout the night. Sofia looked absolutely stunning on her big day, wearing a Chanel wedding dress as she walked down the aisle. Of course, Nicole was also in attendance, and served as her little sister’s Matron of Honor. Joel’s brother, Benji Madden, was there, as well, along with his famous wifeCameron Diaz.

The wedding came one year after Elliot proposed to Sofia in April 2022. At the time of the proposal, the two had been dating for about one year, having gone public with their relationship in 2021. Before getting together with Elliot, Sofia was in a relationship with Scott Disick. The two dated for three years before breaking up in the spring of 2020, when Sofia gave Scott an ultimatum that he had to choose between her and his ex, Kourtney Kardashian, who is also the mother of his three children.

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad