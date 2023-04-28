Sofia Richie Cuddles New Hubby Elliot Grainge On Honeymoon In Romantic Photos From Trip

Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge hit the beach for their honeymoon after tying the knot in France on April 22. Less than one week after the wedding, Sofia took to Instagram to share photos from her honeymoon with her new hubby. She didn’t disclose where they went on their post-wedding trip, but she did give some insight into the seemingly relaxing and gorgeous getaway.

The first image in the gallery of photos featured Sofia dressed in an all white, one-shouldered outfit while standing on the beach, with the picturesque ocean and blue sky in the background. In a video, Sofia and Elliot took a dip in the calm ocean, with Sofia showing off her bikini body as she slowly submerged herself. Another shot was a selfie of the happy couple, with Sofia cuddling close to Elliot and making a kissing face for the camera, showing off her beachy glow. The couple also enjoyed a bike ride in another look at the trip.

Sofia and Elliot’s star-studded wedding went viral after Sofia shared videos and photos from the fun night. With performances from Lionel Richie and Good Charlotte (Sofia’s sister, Nicole Richie, is married to Joel Madden), there was no shortage of fun throughout the night. Sofia looked absolutely stunning on her big day, wearing a Chanel wedding dress as she walked down the aisle. Of course, Nicole was also in attendance, and served as her little sister’s Matron of Honor. Joel’s brother, Benji Madden, was there, as well, along with his famous wife, Cameron Diaz.

The wedding came one year after Elliot proposed to Sofia in April 2022. At the time of the proposal, the two had been dating for about one year, having gone public with their relationship in 2021. Before getting together with Elliot, Sofia was in a relationship with Scott Disick. The two dated for three years before breaking up in the spring of 2020, when Sofia gave Scott an ultimatum that he had to choose between her and his ex, Kourtney Kardashian, who is also the mother of his three children.