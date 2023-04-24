Sofia Richie Throws Bouquet & Gets Walked Down Aisle By Dad Lionel In Wedding Videos

Two days after Sofia Richie's lavish wedding to Elliot Grainge, Lionel Richie's daughter took to TikTok to share an emotional video of her dad walking her down the aisle on Apr. 24.

April 24, 2023 7:59PM EDT
A tear-jerking father-daughter moment! Lionel Richie‘s daughter, Sofia Richie, 24, is still basking in the memories of her stunning wedding to Elliot Grainge, 30. The blonde beauty gushed over the lavish ceremony during a new TikTok video on Apr. 24, which showed her 73-year-old father walking her down the aisle over the weekend. “Practice makes perfect,” she captioned the wedding montage clip days after the ceremony took place.

Practice makes perfect

At the start of the video, the 24-year-old was seen skipping down the aisle only to flash forward to the actual ceremony. Sofia walked down the aisle with her father to Stephen Sanchez‘s hit song “Until I Found You”, which the singer notably sang live at the wedding! While the crowd clapped at the ceremony to the bride heading towards the altar, her dad could be heard repeatedly gushing, “This is my kid!”

Sofia’s sexy sleeveless wedding dress was designed by Chanel, per Vogue. The ensemble featured a veil, a massively long train, lace and sequined embellishments, and droplet earrings. Lionel’s daughter opted to tie her golden-hued tresses back in an elegant updo, which notably showed off her minimal, yet glowing, bridal makeup. Later in Sofia’s TikTok clip, she gave her followers an intimate look at the after-party events, including her and the “All Night Long” hitmaker getting down on the dance floor together!

🤍

The exciting evening continued with a special performance by Good Charlotte, with both Joel and Benji Madden in attendance. During their performance, Sofia swapped her long Chanel gown for a white mini cocktail dress. She was spotted jumping up and down on the stage alongside the band’s lead singer while the crowd cheered them on. Cameron Diaz, who is married to Benji, was also in attendance and was spotted holding hands with their daughter, Raddix, 3, while at the wedding.

sofia richie wedding
Sofia Richie married Elliot Grainge on Apr. 22, 2023. (EliotPress / MEGA)

Prior to sharing the video of her walking down the aisle, Sofia took to TikTok on Apr. 23, to share the clip of her tossing her wedding bouquet to her bridal party. Her bridal party notably wore all-black dresses, while a mystery blonde caught the flowers. She captioned the video with a single white heart emoji and allowed her fans to do all the talking in the comments. “Thanking the universe for Sophia [sic] Richie wedding tok,” one fan quipped, while another penned, “Sofia was made to be a bride. NO ONE can tell me different.” Elliot and Sofia got engaged in Apr. 2022 and she took to Instagram to document the moment. “Forever isn’t long enough @elliot,” she captioned the romantic carousel of engagement photos.

