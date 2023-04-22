Cameron Diaz, Paris Hilton & More Celebs Attend Sofia Richie’s Memorable Wedding: Pics

Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge exchanged vows in front of many familiar faces, including Cameron Diaz, Paris Hilton, and more on April 22.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
April 22, 2023 7:00PM EDT
View gallery
Sofia Richie shows off her sensational physique while cuddling up to fiancé Elliot Grainge in the South of France as her pals hint couple's wedding is imminent. 19 Apr 2023 Pictured: Sofia Richie shows off her sensational physique while cuddling up to fiancé Elliot Grainge in the South of France as her pals hint couple's wedding is imminent. Photo credit: EliotPress / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA970785_031.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Blushing bride Sofia Richie looks radiant in an elegant white gown as she celebrates her lavish wedding weekend in the French Riviera. The model and daughter of legendary crooner Lionel Richie stepped out with her British fiance Elliot Grainge on Friday evening during their ultra glamorous trip to tie the knot in Antibes. It was unclear whether the happy couple were heading off to a fancy rehearsal dinner, or were dressed up for the nuptials. The stylish 24-year-old chose a demure, delicately beaded floor length ensemble for the occasion paired with white stilettos and wore her long hair in a chic up do. Her record executive groom, 30, looked dapper in a dark suit and tie as they were snapped by their team of photographers at their swanky hotel at sunset. Among the slew of A-list guests jetting in to watch them exchange vows are Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden, Sofia’s sister Nicole Richie and husband Joel Madden, as well as her father Lionel Richie and brother Miles. 21 Apr 2023 Pictured: Sofia Richie , Elliot Grainge. Photo credit: EliotPress / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA971732_027.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Blushing bride Sofia Richie looks radiant in an elegant white gown as she celebrates her lavish wedding weekend in the French Riviera. The model and daughter of legendary crooner Lionel Richie stepped out with her British fiance Elliot Grainge on Friday evening during their ultra glamorous trip to tie the knot in Antibes. It was unclear whether the happy couple were heading off to a fancy rehearsal dinner, or were dressed up for the nuptials. The stylish 24-year-old chose a demure, delicately beaded floor length ensemble for the occasion paired with white stilettos and wore her long hair in a chic up do. Her record executive groom, 30, looked dapper in a dark suit and tie as they were snapped by their team of photographers at their swanky hotel at sunset. Among the slew of A-list guests jetting in to watch them exchange vows are Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden, Sofia’s sister Nicole Richie and husband Joel Madden, as well as her father Lionel Richie and brother Miles. 21 Apr 2023 Pictured: Sofia Richie , Elliot Grainge. Photo credit: EliotPress / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA971732_018.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Image Credit: MEGA

Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge were surrounded by their family and friends, which included many celebrities, during their wedding celebration on April 22! The model and the hunk became married in front of Cameron Diaz, her husband Benji Madden, Paris Hilton, her husband Carter Reum and many more, as seen in photos HERE. The bevy of Hollywood heavyweights enjoyed the gorgeous ceremony at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in France.

Sofia Richie and her sister Nicole Richie a day before the nuptials. (MEGA)

In addition to celebrity friends, Sofia’s celebrity family members were in attendance. Her dad, Lionel Richie, sister Nicole Richie, and brother-in-law Joel Madden, were dressed to impress as they happily watched her become a wife. Nicole was one of the people who actually helped Sofia plan the wedding of her dreams, a previous source told us.

“Nicole Richie has been loving every second of helping her sister Sofia plan her dream wedding to Elliot Grainge,” the source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “The two of them would talk about their wedding when they were little girls, and it has really gotten them closer than they ever have. Sofia looks up to Nicole when it comes to fashion, and she knows that her sister wants her to look like the most beautiful bride ever on her day.”

Sofia Richie’s other famous guests included Paris Hilton and Cameron Diaz. (MEGA)

Sofia’s brother Miles Richie also apparently helped with the plans. “Nicole and Miles have been giving Sofia plenty of input when it comes to their ideas for her wedding day,” a second source EXCLUSIVELY shared with us. “Of course, Sofia is making the final decision on every last detail, but she couldn’t imagine going through this process without her family helping along the way. Lionel has also been incredibly sweet and he keeps saying he can’t wait to watch his baby girl get married. This really couldn’t have been a more perfect union for Sofia and Elliot. The love and support they have from friends and family has truly been overwhelming.”

Sofia Richie, Elliot Grainge
Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge at a previous event. (Shutterstock)

Sofia and Elliot got engaged in Apr. 2022 after dating for over a year. The proposal happened while the couple was surrounded by candles and flower petals, and Elliot got down on one knee as he asked his future bride for her hand in marriage.

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad