Cameron Diaz, Paris Hilton & More Celebs Attend Sofia Richie’s Memorable Wedding: Pics

Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge were surrounded by their family and friends, which included many celebrities, during their wedding celebration on April 22! The model and the hunk became married in front of Cameron Diaz, her husband Benji Madden, Paris Hilton, her husband Carter Reum and many more, as seen in photos HERE. The bevy of Hollywood heavyweights enjoyed the gorgeous ceremony at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in France.

In addition to celebrity friends, Sofia’s celebrity family members were in attendance. Her dad, Lionel Richie, sister Nicole Richie, and brother-in-law Joel Madden, were dressed to impress as they happily watched her become a wife. Nicole was one of the people who actually helped Sofia plan the wedding of her dreams, a previous source told us.

“Nicole Richie has been loving every second of helping her sister Sofia plan her dream wedding to Elliot Grainge,” the source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “The two of them would talk about their wedding when they were little girls, and it has really gotten them closer than they ever have. Sofia looks up to Nicole when it comes to fashion, and she knows that her sister wants her to look like the most beautiful bride ever on her day.”

Sofia’s brother Miles Richie also apparently helped with the plans. “Nicole and Miles have been giving Sofia plenty of input when it comes to their ideas for her wedding day,” a second source EXCLUSIVELY shared with us. “Of course, Sofia is making the final decision on every last detail, but she couldn’t imagine going through this process without her family helping along the way. Lionel has also been incredibly sweet and he keeps saying he can’t wait to watch his baby girl get married. This really couldn’t have been a more perfect union for Sofia and Elliot. The love and support they have from friends and family has truly been overwhelming.”

Sofia and Elliot got engaged in Apr. 2022 after dating for over a year. The proposal happened while the couple was surrounded by candles and flower petals, and Elliot got down on one knee as he asked his future bride for her hand in marriage.