Sofia Richie Debuts Diamond Wedding Band During Lunch With Friends After Marrying Elliot Grainge

Sofia Richie has added more sparkle to her ring finger with a diamond-covered wedding band that sits beautifully below her 6-carat engagement ring. See her new addition here!

April 24, 2023 3:33PM EDT
Sofia Richie Elliot Grainge
Sofia Richie shows off her sensational physique while cuddling up to fiancé Elliot Grainge in the South of France as her pals hint couple's wedding is imminent. 19 Apr 2023 Pictured: Sofia Richie shows off her sensational physique while cuddling up to fiancé Elliot Grainge in the South of France as her pals hint couple's wedding is imminent. Photo credit: EliotPress / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA970785_031.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Image Credit: EliotPress / MEGA

Sofia Richie has some new bridal bling on her ring finger following her French nuptials to Elliot Grainge over the weekend. The newlywed, 24, was photographed by a friend enjoying some crepes after her big day, and the image gave a glimpse of her brand new wedding band. Seen below, the thick, silver band is covered in diamonds and beautifully complements her 6-carat emerald-cut diamond engagement ring, which is worth about $800,000, per an EXCLUSIVE HollywoodLife insider.

Sofia looked like she was in pure bliss as she conversed with her loved one as she cut into her crepes. She donned a red dress with white polka dots from Alessandra Rich, a London-based fashion designer. The dress, which features a timeless white collar with a black bow, retails for $2,189. Sofia appeared to wear her blonde hair naturally with no makeup for the outing.

The famous daughter of Lionel Richie said “I do” to the 29-year-old music executive on April 22 in Antibes, France at the posh resort, Eden Roc. Sofia announced their engagement in April 2022 on Instagram along with sweet photos of the memorable moment, which occurred on a waterfront patio decorated with dozens of candles and white flowers. “Forever isn’t long enough @elliot,” she captioned the post. The pair got engaged after about a year of dating.

Sofia donned several stunning bridal dresses over her wedding weekend. She first turned heads in an elegant turtleneck gown covered in beaded fringe and a tiered silhouette at her rehearsal dinner, at which she and Elliot posed for some gorgeous sunset snapshots. The outfit, designed by Chanel, was extra special because Sofia’s older sister Nicole Richie designed a bespoke pair of diamond earrings from her label House of Harlow 1960 for her, which she revealed on her Instagram Story, as seen below. “Making these earrings for my sister is a moment I will never forget,” she wrote over a photo of her sister modeling the teardrop earrings.

Sofia walked down the aisle in a second Chanel Haute Couture gown. Her fitted wedding dress featured a scalloped halter neckline and white beading throughout. “It is such magic,” she said in an Instagram video shared by Vogue. “I honestly think Elliot is going to love it. He is my biggest cheerleader when it comes to anything I wear.” The model changed into a third Chanel gown for her reception. She let loose in a fit and flare mini dress decorated with a white camellia on the chest.

Her wedding was attended by a myriad of stars, including but not limited to Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden, Nicole’s husband Joel Madden, and Paris Hilton and Carter Reum.

