Nicole Richie Fixes The Train Of Sofia’s Wedding Dress As They Get Ready On Her Big Day: Photo

'The Simple Life' star helped out her little sister on her special day, and the beautiful moment was captured between the two women.

April 24, 2023
Nicole Richie is clearly a proud older sister! The socialite and reality star, 41, shared a sweet photo, which you can see here, on Instagram taken at her younger sister Sofia’s wedding on Sunday, April 21. The bride, 24, stunned as she prepared for the big day, and Nicole sweetly fixed the train on her wedding dress. The two sisters had huge smiles on their faces in the candid moment.

In the shot, Nicole crouched down and adjusted her sister’s long white gown. Sofia held a bouquet and turned and appeared to chat with her older sis for a beautiful moment. Nicole completed the post with a heartfelt message for Sofia. “I love you more than anything,” she wrote with a white heart and a bride emoji.

Sofia was absolutely gorgeous in a sleeveless Chanel gown, with a long train to go with it. Before the big day, she also snapped a few photos with her now-husband in a beaded white dress. Nicole had two dresses for the big day. She rocked an off-shoulder black gown from the Donna Karan archive collection in the photos as she helped her little sister. She also sported a beautiful sheer, floral green, sheer dress with some ivy-inspired flair to it.

Sofia tied the knot with record executive Elliot Grange29, on Saturday. The model, who is Lionel Richie’s daughter, invited tons of stars to the wedding. Celebrities like Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden, as well as Nicole’s husband Joel Maddenwho is Benji’s brother, and Paris Hilton. 

Sofia and Elliot revealed that they were engaged in April 2022. The model shared photos from the record executive’s romantic proposal on her Instagram, and she penned a sweet caption, saying, “Forever isn’t long enough.” Ahead of the ceremony, Sofia revealed that she converted to Judaism in an Instagram Story. “I want to thank cantor Nathan Lam for helping me along this journey of converting to Judaism. It has been one of the greatest experiences of my life. Today was that day!” she wrote.

