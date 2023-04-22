Nicole Richie Stuns In One Shoulder Black Gown At Sister Sofia’s Wedding: Photos

Nicole Richie may have joked she planned to make sister Sofia's wedding about her, but her dress certainly stole the show. See a picture of her gorgeous gown here!

April 22, 2023 5:08PM EDT
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Influencer Sofia Richie acts coy while being spotted out with a new mystery man! The two got caught by paparazzi picking up food at Matsuhisa and as they tried to leave they ended up getting caught in the flash frenzy. Pictured: Sofia Richie BACKGRID USA 6 APRIL 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: NINA PROMMER/EPA-EFE/lev radin/Shutterstock

Nicole Richie, 40, showed up to sister Sofia Richie‘s wedding ready to make a statement! The former reality star stunned in a one shoulder black gown as she arrived to the ceremony on the arm of her husband, Joel Madden, as seen in photos HERE. Ever the fashionista, Nicole looked exquisite as she took over the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in France on April 22.

Nicole Richie rocked a black gown for her sister Sofia’s wedding in France in April 2023. (Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock)

Sofia got engaged to the founder and CEO of record label 10K Projects Elliot Grainge in April 2022 after going Instagram official in March 2021. She took to Instagram to share the exciting life update alongside a carousel of adorable snapshots of her being pleasantly surprised by Elliot getting down on one knee at dusk. “Forever isn’t long enough @elliot,” Sofia captioned the pictures.

Upon hearing the good news, Nicole also took to Instagram to celebrate — and did it in the most Nicole Richie way possible. The fashion designer shared a selfie of her and her newly engaged sister on her Story and wrote,  “Can’t wait to find ways to make this about me.” She also began to jokingly build the guest list, which will surely include some A-list celebrities. She teased Sofia by asking if she can invite people she both knows and doesn’t know “at all.”

All joking aside, an insider close to the Richie family revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the eldest daughter of Lionel Richie, 72, was actually being quite helpful with wedding planning. “Nicole Richie has been loving every second of helping her sister Sofia plan her dream wedding to Elliot Grainge,” the source divulged. “The two of them would talk about their wedding when they were little girls, and it has really gotten them closer than they ever have. Sofia looks up to Nicole when it comes to fashion, and she knows that her sister wants her to look like the most beautiful bride ever on her day.”

Sofia’s older brother Miles Richie, 28, also stepped up with wedding planning, although a second insider said Sofia certainly had the final say in in all aspects of her nuptials. “Lionel has also been incredibly sweet and he keeps saying he can’t wait to watch his baby girl get married. This really couldn’t have been a more perfect union for Sofia and Elliot. The love and support they have from friends and family has truly been overwhelming.” Congrats to the newlyweds!

