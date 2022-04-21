Nicole Richie Celebrates Sofia’s Engagement With Selfie: ‘Can’t Wait To Make This About Me’

Big sisters are good for a lot of things. They can offer advice, lend you some clothes, and be your maid of honor at your wedding. Big sisters are also good for playfully teasing you, just like how Nicole Richie did following the news that Sofia Richie was getting married. After Sofia, 23, revealed that Elliot Grainge got down on one knee, Nicole, 40, celebrated the engagement with an Instagram Story. “Can’t wait to find ways to make this about me,” Nicole captioned the selfie with Sofia that she shared.

Nicole also started planning the guest list. “Can these guys come?” she captioned a video of her playing around in a pool “with people I know and love [and] with people I don’t know at all.” She also shared an IG Story of her sitting between an older couple, with one unnamed woman holding Nicole’s leg up in a provocative pose. “What about these guys?” asked Nicole. “They seem nice.”

It wasn’t just teasing: Nicole shared Sofia’s engagement announcement to her IG story. In the original post, the young daughter of Lionel Richie shared the photos of Eliot’s engagement. “Forever isn’t long enough,” she captioned the photo of Elliot, 28, kneeling in a bed of flowers encircled by candles. She also shared a photo of her kissing her new fiancé while giving a closer look at her new engagement ring.

“It looks like it is a cushion-cut about 10 carats — e or f color — which means it’s very, very white,” George The Jeweler shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife. The celebrity jeweler said that the engagement ring appears to be a “VS quality ring, likely retailing over $800,000.”

Elliot and Sofia were first linked at the start of 2021, with the couple going Instagram official in March of that year. Elliot happens to be the founder and CEO of 10K Projects, a record label based in Los Angeles. Current acts signed to the label include iann dior, Trippie Redd, the band Coin, and Salem Ilese. Elliot’s father is also Universal Music Group CEO Lucian Grainge, worth an estimated $55 million. Sofia’s dad released several albums with UMG, so this love connection seems like it was meant to be.

Hours after Sofia revealed her engagement, her ex, Scott Disick, 38, shared a photo of himself riding in a boat. “In the 305, just call me Good Luck Chuck,” he said in reference to Dane Cook’s 2007 rom-com. Dane’s character in the movie is a man in his 30s who cannot find true love due to a middle-school hex, and every woman he dates goes on to marry the man of her dreams after breaking up with him. It appears Scott figured he was the “Good Luck Chuck” to both Sofia and Kourtney Kardashian, who is currently engaged to Travis Barker.