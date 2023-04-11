Selena Gomez Shares Makeup-Free Selfie That’ll Leave You Laughing Hysterically

No one does a makeup-free post like Selena Gomez, 30! The Rare Beauty founder took to Instagram to show off her messy morning hair and a fresh-faced look with her “bestie”, Connar Franklin, on Tuesday. “What do we do during our sleep that this is the result? I thought I never moved.. love you bestie,” she captioned the hilarious photo. In the post, Selena and Connar rocked similar t-shirt with wolves on them while they stared at the camera in disbelief. “lol… fr tho no matter what i do my hair wakes up looking like this,” Selena’s friend wrote in reaction to the post, via her Instagram Story.

Soon after the 30-year-old shared the photo with her 411 million followers, many of them reacted to the silly post in the comments. “I love how she‘s so unbothered about posting pictures of her natural self !!!”, one admirer noted, while another added, “this hair >>.” Later, her friend also reacted in the comments and gushed at their matching t-shirts. “i love you serving some looks lol — the shirts are getting me,” she joked, while a fan agreed, “Not the matching t shirts.”

Many of the Disney Channel alum’s fans also pointed out that they couldn’t tell if this photo was new or a throwback. “i can’t tell if this picture was taken today or ten years ago bc miss selena doesn’t age,” an admirer quipped, while a second added, “queen of instagram.” A third person found relief that they also wake up in similar fashion to the pop icon. “I’m glad to know Selena and I wake up the same,” they joked.

In recent weeks, the Only Murders in the Building star has been sharing a series of makeup-free photos via Instagram. Most recently, on Mar. 13, Selena supported her friend Miley Cyrus‘ release of her new album, Endless Summer Vacation, by using one of her songs as the caption to her bare-faced selfie. “Violet chemistry,” the brunette bombshell captioned the post. Meanwhile, on Feb. 1, the “Come & Get It” hitmaker shared unfiltered selfies via Instagram. “Me,” she captioned the carousel of stunning photos. In that post, she rocked her natural curls, which she also did in a similar post on Feb. 21. “I liked my hair back then.. should I do it again?”, she asked her fans at the time.

Glam-free photos aside, Selena recently took to Instagram to gush over her friend, Taylor Swift‘s Eras tour on Apr. 2. “Thank you bestie for having me and my sissy [Gracie] transport into your mystical, euphoric and special world. Proud to know you! love you forever and always,” she captioned the photo and video at the concert. In addition, Selena has also been spotted working on the set of Only Murders in the Building in New York City. She was seen wearing a wedding dress for a scene on Mar. 21 and celebrated the outfit via Instagram as well. “I have no caption. Just a regular day at work. @onlymurdershulu,” the actress captioned the photos of her on the set.