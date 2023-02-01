Selena Gomez Shows Off Her Makeup-Free Face In Gorgeous Unfiltered Selfies

Selena Gomez, 30, flaunted her natural beauty on Instagram on Feb. 1. The singer posed for several makeup-free selfies as she wore two different sweatshirts, including a black one and blue one. She also had her hair wavy and down and gave a slight smile to the camera.

“Me,” Selena simply captioned the post of photos. It didn’t take long for her fans to respond to the snapshots with comments full of compliments and support. “Thank you, thank you, thank you, for being a true role model for young women. You show them that they are beautiful, without all the glamor, and that is something that is so very essential to the well-being of our young people. Magazines and social media give such a warped idea of what beauty is. Keep being you,” one fan wrote.

“What a queen posting pictures of herself in all of her natural beauty, unfiltered…. Best post I’ve seen today ❤️❤️😍😍😍,” another fan wrote, while a third shared, “This is why you’re a Role Model for a lot of people.”

Selena’s makeup-free selfies come after she made headlines for responding to trolls who pointed out that her hands were shaking in a recent video. The beauty revealed that medication she takes for lupus make her hands shake, which is what was seen when she was applying makeup in the recent TikTok clip. “I shake because of my medication for lupus,” she wrote underneath a post, which was shared on Jan. 5. “Also, read my disclaimer. I ain’t no pro.”

Selena is known for being open and honest to her fans about the ups and downs of her life, which has led to her being quite inspirational to young women. She stepped away from Instagram for a while to take care of her mental health but she recently returned and has been getting a lot of love from her followers. Her first post back included pretty photos of her standing in a mirror while wearing a stylish outfit that included a white jacket. She also had her hair pulled back into a low side ponytail and rocked flattering makeup. “Wait can you tell I’m back on Instagram?” she asked in the caption.