Patrick & Brittany Mahomes Hold Kids Sterling, 2, & Bronze, 4 Months, In Sweet Family Easter Photo

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes enjoyed some family fun with their children on Easter Sunday. The NFL star and his wife shared a sweet family photo with their daughter Sterling Skye, 2, and their son Bronze, 4 months, to both of their Instagram accounts. In the snapshot, Patrick, 27, held their daughter in his arm, while Brittany, 27, stood in front of them holding their son. Brittany and Sterling wore matching peach-colored dresses while Bronze wore a onesie that was the same color. Patrick, meanwhile, dressed in an orange collared shirt and ripped blue jeans.

Brittany shared more photos from the Mahomes family’s Easter celebration in her post. She included several images of Sterling participating in an Easter egg hunt outside. Brittany and Patrick’s daughter looked so adorable in her dress that had two visuals of a bunny on the front. The 2-year-old also rocked a pair of gold sandals and a yellow bow on top of her head. In one of the photos, Brittany wrapped her arms around Sterling and they posed in front of a pool next to Sterling’s basket filled with Easter eggs.

The Mahomes clan officially became a family of four when Brittany gave birth to Baby No. 2 on November 28. Patrick and Brittany announced the arrival of their son, Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III, via Instagram with a cute picture of his bottom half dressed in a brown tie-dyed onesie. Their baby boy sat on a fuzzy brown blanket imprinted with “Mahomes” in the pattern.

Since baby Bronze’s birth, Patrick and Brittany have marked several special milestones together. In February, they celebrated their first-born child’s second birthday with a pink-themed party for Sterling. Brittany shared photos from the party and said that being a mom to Sterling has been “the best years” of her life. The following month, Patrick and Brittany celebrated their first wedding anniversary on March 12 and each posted wedding pics with a sweet caption to celebrate their love. Brittany called her two-time Super Bowl champion husband her “best friend” in her tribute.

Patrick and Brittany began dating in high school and got engaged in 2020 shortly after Patrick’s first Super Bowl victory with the Kansas City Chiefs. The couple tied the knot in 2022 in a Hawaiian ceremony attended by family and friends.