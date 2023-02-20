Patrick & Brittany Mahomes Gift Daughter A Mini Chanel Purse For Her ‘Sweet’ 2nd Birthday

Baby’s first Chanel! Just after winning the Super Bowl on February 12, Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany went all out for their daughter Sterling Skye‘s second birthday party! In a video shared to Brittany’s Instagram account on Sunday, February 19, the little curly haired blonde was seen opening up a small box while sitting on her famous dad’s lap. Rocking a pink velour top with adorable ruffles and a pair of comfy athletic pants, Sterling took the classic black quilted mini Chanel handbag out of the box and showed it off for her adoring crowd. You can see photos of the sweet moment here.

In another joint post shared by the parents, both 27, the same day, the family celebrated their little princess with a very pink “Sterling’s Two Sweet” party. The lavish festivities included a donut hole tower, chicken nuggets and fries, donuts on demand, and a pink bounce house! The toddler was also seen sliding down play equipment, enjoying a juice pouch, posing for pics with her family, and visiting with guests in her adorable smiley-face overalls. Her new little brother, three month old Patrick Bronze, was seen looking healthy and happy during the celebration, as well. “Our Sterling Skye turns 2 tomorrow!” they captioned the post.

The couple’s fans took to the comments thread to gush over their beautiful young family. “Kansas City’s royal family!!” commented a follower, while another quipped, “Being a two year old sure looks nice” alongside a laughing emoji. “Thanks for letting us see her milestones love her personality..she’s a joy,” remarked a third.

The family event comes just one week after the injured Patrick helped lead the Kansas City Chiefs to a nail-biting win over the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 57 on February 12. They then headed to Disneyland, where they debuted a pic of their little guy’s face, before heading back home for the victory parade. There, Brittany was seen partying with her husband’s team as they celebrated the big win.