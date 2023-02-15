Brittany Mahomes Parties With Patrick & The KC Chiefs At Super Bowl Victory Parade: Photos

Patrick Mahomes was joined by his wife Brittany as he celebrated the Kansas City Chiefs’ win in Super Bowl LVII during the hometown parade in KC on Wednesday, February 15. The quarterback’s wife shared plenty of videos of them partying together on her Instagram Story.

Ahead of the parade, Brittany posted a few videos of herself and Patrick getting ready to celebrate on her Instagram Story. She shared a short clip of them cuddling up to each other, and then another video of her screaming on top of the bus, before they got rolling. She tweeted that they were ready to party hard. “Y’all better have shots lined up along Grand St.,” she wrote.

The celebration came just days after the Mahomes family took a trip to the Happiest Place On Earth: Disneyland, after the Super Bowl win. Patrick and Brittany also shared the first photo of Bronze’s face during the team’s welcome to Disney. He held his son, while Brittany held their daughter in front of Cinderella’s Castle before their parade. He revealed that it was both of their kids’ first trip there in his caption. “Welcome to the happiest place on earth, Bronze and Sterling! he wrote on Instagram.

The Super Bowl parade comes just days after the Chiefs won the big game in an impressive comeback against the Philadelphia Eagles. This was the second Super Bowl ring won by Patrick. He was also named the MVP of both the game and the season by the NFL.

After the game, the Chiefs had an amazing evening, filled with celebrations for their victory. The team reportedly attended an epic after-party with A-list performers like The Chainsmokers, DJ Khaled, Jason DeRulo, and Tech N9. Patrick was seen having a great time along with teammates like Travis Kelce, coach Andy Reid, and the team’s part-owner Clark Hunt.

Brittany and Sterling were both at the big game to cheer for Patrick. His wife rocked a sexy red crop top to show her support for the Chiefs during the big game. She posted a few clips of herself in the stands cheering for her hubby on her Instagram Story. After the game, she and Sterling went down to the field to congratulate the QB on his victory. Patrick was seen hugging his daughter after their win. It seemed like Bronze didn’t attend the big game.

It’s only fitting that Brittany and the kids joined Patrick during the Super Bowl victory parade, because they were there to cheer him on at so many games throughout the season. Brittany and Sterling were major cheerleaders for the QB from training to the Super Bowl. Brittany gave birth to the pair’s younger son in November, and he also got to attend a few games.