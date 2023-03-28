Keanu Reeves Recalls Moment Of ‘Bliss’ While ‘In Bed’ With Girlfriend Alexandra Grant

Keanu Reeves is in seventh heaven with Alexandra Grant! In a new interview, the John Wick: Chapter 4 star shared his latest moment of “bliss” with the 49-year-old artist. “A couple of days ago with my honey,” he told PEOPLE for a conversation published on Tuesday, March 28. “We were in bed. We were connected. We were smiling and laughing and giggling. Feeling great. It was just really nice to be together.” It was an exceptionally rare comment on his private relationship with the silver haired beauty.

The outlet also probed the Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure star on the last time he danced. “At a friend’s wedding about eight months ago,” he replied. And not surprisingly, he admitted that he just goes with the flow. “Sometimes I’m the first out there and sometimes I need coaxing. Sometimes it’s the song and sometimes it’s the person. I just go with the feeling.”

The Matrix icon, 58, and his leading lady have been dating for years, but they went red carpet official back in November of 2019 when he brought Alexandra to the LACMA Art + Film Gala Presented By Gucci in Los Angeles. Though neither has commented much on the romance, Alexandra did sit down with British Vogue in March of 2020 and confessed that she was surprised by the attention the relationship captured.

“I think every single person I knew called me in the first week of November [2019], and that’s fascinating,” she told the magazine. “But the question I’ve been asking in all of this is: ‘What is the opportunity for good?’” When asked about the potential for marriage, she redirected a bit.

“Love at every level is deeply important to my identity,” she said at the time. “How’s that for dodging the question? I do not believe that isolation is the way. There is a period of isolation that I do as a painter, but I deeply value the experience of being in relationships.”

Meanwhile, the talented artist has the entire internet to compete with — Keanu is widely known as “the internet’s boyfriend.” He doesn’t seem interested in anyone but his girlfriend, however. “I really appreciate the goodwill,” he told PEOPLE when asked about the moniker earlier this month.