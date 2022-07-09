Keanu Reeves, 57, & Girlfriend Alexandra Grant, 49, Hold Hands During Romantic Broadway Date Night

Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant are on a sweet PDA streak! Just one day after being spotted holding hands while walking in New York on June 7, the lovebirds were seen yet again holding hands, this time while heading out for a romantic Broadway date night! The stylish duo arrived, hand in hand, at American Buffalo on Broadway on July 8.

In photos, artist Alexandra, 49, appeared effortlessly chic in a flowing navy-blue maxi dress. She pushed her silver hair behind her ears for a sleek look and accessorized with simple jewelry. She wore strappy sandals and carried a brown bucket bag and denim jacket. The John Wick star, 57 coordinated well with her, with a dark monotone look and brown boots.

Keanu and Alexandra became red carpet official back in November 2019, when they hit the LACMA Gala together. But it turned out that Keanu, who hadn’t had an on the record girlfriend for decades, had dated the artist and book illustrator for years beforehand. Predictably enough, the public went wild when the “internet’s boyfriend” made things official with Alexandra.

View Related Gallery Chrissy Teigen & John Legend & More Stars On Date Night: Pics Grammy Winner John Legend and wife Chrissy Teigen stun as they celebrate his Grammy win. 14 Mar 2021 Pictured: Grammy Winner John Legend and wife Chrissy Teigen stun as they celebrate his win. Photo credit: Rachpoot/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA739599_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] Keanu Reeves and girlfriend Alexandra Grant arrived hand-in-hand at the American Buffalo on Broadway in New York City, Keanu told a kid he was going to see Laurence Fishburne at his play Pictured: Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant Ref: SPL5325008 080722 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights

Back in March 2020, the famed Los Angeles artist said it was a bit overwhelming at the time. “I think every single person I knew called me in the first week of November [2019], and that’s fascinating,” she told British Vogue. “But the question I’ve been asking in all of this is: ‘What is the opportunity for good?’”

When asked about the possibility of marrying her wildly popular boyfriend, she responded, “Over a glass of wine… I would love to tell you.” Still, she said, love is important to her. “Love at every level is deeply important to my identity,” Alexandra continued. “How’s that for dodging the question? I do not believe that isolation is the way. There is a period of isolation that I do as a painter, but I deeply value the experience of being in relationships.”