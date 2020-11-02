Keanu Reeves, 56, & Alexandra Grant, 47, Are A Clone Couple In Black Jackets During Berlin Stroll — Pic

Going strong! Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant were the picture perfect couple as they took a walk around Berlin together on Nov. 1.

As Keanu Reeves continues to film Matrix 4 in Berlin, his girlfriend, Alexandra Grant, is by his side. The actor appeared to have a day off on Nov. 1, and he spent the downtime with his lucky lady. The two were photographed strolling side by side, with Keanu carrying several shopping bags in his hands.

For the outing, the stars both bundled up in black jackets as they braved the cooler fall temperatures. Alexandra completed her look with casual grey leggings and sneakers, along with a vest underneath her coat. Meanwhile, Keanu wore dark denim jeans, along with a black beanie hat. The two didn’t show any obvious signs of PDA during their outing, but kept close to one another as they strolled.

At the end of October, though, there was no mistaking their love for each other in another set of photos. Keanu kissed Alexandra right on the lips as the paparazzi snapped away! She was in the driver’s seat of a car, and he leaned in through the window to lock lips with his lady. His hair was styled in a new buzz cut in the pics, but the ‘do was covered up by his beanie in the new images from Nov. 1.

Keanu and Alexandra first went public with their relationship at the end of 2019 by walking the LACMA Art & Film Gala red carpet together. However, it was eventually revealed that they had already been dating for more than a year at that point. Before getting together romantically, the two were partners professionally — Alexandra illustrated two of Keanu’s books, and they founded a publishing company together in 2017.

This is the first relationship that the actor has been public with since he dated Jennifer Syme in the late 90s. On Christmas Eve 1999, Keanu and Jennifer’s daughter was stillborn just eight months into Jennifer’s pregnancy. Keanu and Jennifer broke up, and in 2001, Jennifer was tragically killed in a car accident. Of course, this sequence of events left Keanu heartbroken, which led him to keep his personal life out of the spotlight in the years that followed. Until now, of course!