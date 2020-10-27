Keanu Reeves showed off a haircut that was similar to the one he had in the 1999 film ‘The Matrix’ while sharing a loving smooch with his gorgeous girlfriend Alexandra Grant outside of his hotel in Berlin.

Keanu Reeves, 56, and his girlfriend Alexandra Grant, 47, showed off some blissful PDA once again on Oct. 25 when they shared a sweet kiss outside a hotel in Berlin, Germany, where he’s been filming The Matrix 4. The actor also showed off a brand new buzz haircut that was reminiscent to the style he had in the first Matrix film in 1999. He was wearing a black jacket and jeans as he carried bags and bent down to share the eye-catching moment with his smiling lady love as she wore sunglasses and sat in the driver’s seat of a white car.

The latest sighting comes just a week after the lovebirds were seen sharing a different kiss in the same setting. The hunk was again bending down to kiss the artist who was sitting in what appeared to be the same car as he wore a similar outfit and even carried the same bags. Perhaps it’s become a sweet ritual for them whenever they temporarily part ways so Keanu can continue going on set to film!

Keanu and Alexandra have been staying in Berlin since earlier this summer, when he arrived to the German capital to get back to work on the upcoming Matrix action flick. Filming had been put on hold in the months prior due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the cast and crew did finish up some production in San Francisco, CA before the lockdown went into effect.

It hasn’t been all work and no play for the good-looking partners though. They have enjoyed their days in the European country since arriving with various dates with just each other and in groups. Some of the activities they’ve been seen doing include visiting the World War II bunker-turned art gallery and dining at restaurants. There never seems to be a shortage for fun for them and they always appear to try and keep their public outings as low-key as possible,

Keanu and Alexandra have been dating for around three years but only went public with their romance in Nov. 2019, when they made their first red carpet appearance together. They attended the LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles, CA and looked incredible as they posed for pics while holding hands and flashing smiles.